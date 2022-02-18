

















































 
























Balai ni Fruitas files for IPO to expand store network
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 12:03pm





  
Balai ni Fruitas files for IPO to expand store network
Balai ni Fruitas indicated in its prospectus it was eyeing raising P281 million for store network expansion, creation of commissaries, and potential acquisition of other baked goods businesses around the country.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to go public, Fruitas Holdings Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Balai ni Fruitas filed its registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.


Balai ni Fruitas indicated in its prospectus that it was eyeing to raise P281 million for store network expansion, creation of commissaries, and potential acquisition of other baked goods businesses around the country.


"The Company’s long operating history, together with the parent company, has helped BALAI develop a loyal customer base. The Company’s current footprint is concentrated in Metro Manila, but BALAI also intends to also expand in provincial areas going forward," it said in its prospectus.


The Fruitas unit will sell 325 million primary common shares and up to 50 million secondary common shares at 0.75 each.


If investor interest proved robust, it has an over-allotment option of 37.5 million shares.


Most of the proceeds from the IPO, an estimated net of P220.4 million, will be used for store network expansion, its prospectus noted. Balai ni Fruitas said they want to build new stores, largely roadside locations, in Metro Manila and selected urban areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.


Balai ni Fruitas currently has 69 stores nationwide.


The offer period will last from March 16 to 22. Balai ni Fruitas will list on the Philippine Stock Exchange on March 30.


As it is, the food and beverage company expanded into the baked goods industry following its acquisition of Balai Pandesal in June 2021. Once integrated, Balai ni Fruitas contributed 10% to Fruitas' total revenues in September last year.


 










 









