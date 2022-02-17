BSP on hold but starts sketching pandemic exit strategy

MANILA, Philippines — There is no rush for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to withdraw its support to the fragile economic recovery, keeping its record-low policy rate unchanged as it now contemplates the right timing to implement its pandemic exit strategy.

At its meeting on Thursday, the powerful Monetary Board kept overnight borrowing rate at a historic-low of 2%, while retaining rates for deposit and lending facilities at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

The policy rates have been unchanged since November 2020 in hopes of stimulating credit growth and consumption, a major growth driver. But the pressure is building up for emerging market central banks to begin tightening their monetary policy as the global economy reopens while inflation heats up. At the same time, a more hawkish US Federal Reserve is adding stress to central bankers who don’t want to withdraw support just yet.

But BSP governor Benjamin Diokno is unfazed, although he said that “preparation for the start of exit has started.” For one, the BSP chief said the amount it lent to the government this year for pandemic response was smaller compared to previous credit lines amid “improved” economic conditions.

“Let me reiterate that the BSP’s exit strategy is not calendar-based but outcome-based. We will commit to exit when we actually see based on our assessment evidence of sustainable recovery or end or increasing risk to inflation,” Diokno said in a virtual press conference.

As it is, the central bank still has room to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, thanks to a "manageable" inflation. The BSP shared in the same briefing its latest baseline inflation forecasts for this year and 2023, projecting an average within the 2-4% target range. Expectations for domestic inflation, however, rose “marginally” due to “impact of higher domestic food inflation and global oil prices," the BSP said.

Miguel Chanco, senior economist at Pantheon Economics, believes the prospect of rate hikes is now clearly in the Monetary Board’s mind, noting that the BSP’s official statement mentioned plans for “eventual normalization” for the first time since the pandemic began.

But Chanco said he expects the BSP to be “one of the central banks in the region that’ll spend all of 2022 in the sidelines” against the prevailing projections for at least one 25-basis point rate hike in the second half.

“Members appear to be more than satisfied with the progress of the economy, so far, citing ‘stronger signs of recovery’ in both output and jobs, despite the recent Omicron hit,” Chanco said in a commentary.

“Expectations over the economy’s growth prospects this year remain overly optimistic, seemingly ignoring how much the general election in May will push the temporary brakes on both investment and government spending,” he added.

But Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said a rate hike could potentially happen in late second quarter of this year “given a likely strong first quarter GDP report” despite the onslaught of Omicron variant.

“We believe that the trigger point for a potential rate reversal would have to be linked to a solid economic recovery coupled with depreciation pressure on the Peso,” Mapa said.