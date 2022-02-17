DA bans poultry imports from Moldova, Burkina Faso

In separate memorandum orders signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the DA temporarily banned the importation of domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs and semen from the two countries.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has temporarily banned the importation of poultry from Moldova and Burkina Faso due to reported cases of the avian virus.

Based on reports submitted by the authorities of Moldova to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), there was an outbreak of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Heriseni, Moldova.

Authorities from Burkina Faso also reported an outbreak of HPAI in the village of Nambe, Centre, Burkina Faso.

While both Moldova and Burkina Faso are not accredited countries to export any poultry related commodities to the Philippines, Dar said there was a need to prevent the entry of any HPAI susceptible products originating from the two countries that might enter through hand carried products from international vessels or any other possible routes.

“There is a need for regulatory controls through sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to protect human and animal health,” Dar said.

He said there is a need to prevent the entry of HPAI virus to protect the health of the local poultry population.

In line with the ban, Dar ordered the stoppage and confiscation of all shipments of the commodities from the two countries by all DA veterinary quarantine officers/inspectors at all major ports.

Last month, the DA also banned poultry imports from Spain and Croatia due to reported HPAI cases.

Based on a report by Spanish authorities to the OIE, there was an outbreak of the HPAI in Fuenterrebollo, province of Segovia, Castile and Leon, Spain.

In addition, Croatian authorities earlier submitted a report to the OIE on an outbreak of the HPAI in Branjin Vrh, Baranja, Croatia. The country, however, is not an accredited country to export poultry related commodities to the Philippines.