More Pinoys opening bank, e-money accounts

In his weekly virtual press conference, Diokno said a total of 41 million Filipino adults now have bank accounts, from 21 million in 2019, as more opened basic deposit and e-money accounts as of the third quarter of 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — About 20 million Filipinos opened bank and e-money accounts over the last two years as the Philippines embraced digitalization amid the strict COVID lockdowns, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno.

He said the new accounts were opened since the start of the pandemic in 2020, bringing the percentage of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 53 percent from only 29 percent in 2019.

He said that 3.6 million new basic deposit accounts were opened from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021, while active e-money accounts increased by 16.8 million between 2019 and 2020.

Furthermore, Diokno said state-run Land Bank of the Philippines has onboarded more than seven million unbanked Filipinos as part of the registration process for the national ID under Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act (Philsys).

“We’re also optimistic that the results of the 2021 financial inclusion survey to be published on May 2022 will validate this estimate of significant growth in ownership in the last two years,” the BSP chief said.

At the current pace, Diokno said the target of increasing the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent of total by 2023 under the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap could be achieved ahead of the target.

“At the rate we are moving and with a strong push by the government and private sector, there is a strong likelihood that we’re going to meet our target to onboard 80 percent of adult Filipinos by 2023 sooner than later,” he said.

He also cited the order of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) encouraging LGUs to pursue digital disbursement for local and national cash assistance programs.

Under the recently launched National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) 2022-2028, there would be collective commitment from the government, private sector, and civil society to pursue a more financially included and empowered citizenry.

“The NSFI focuses on reducing disparities in financial inclusion; improving health and resilience; empowering consumers; and increasing access to finance of micro, small and medium enterprises, including startups, and the agriculture sector,” Diokno said.