Business
 
Landbank income rises to P21.8 billion
 


Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Landbank income rises to P21.8 billion
Landbank said its net income rose by 27 percent to P21.75 billion in 2021 on improving market conditions that indicate a rebound among banking institutions.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines grew its profit to nearly P22 billion last year as it reduced cost of funds and provision for losses.


Landbank said its net income rose by 27 percent to P21.75 billion in 2021 on improving market conditions that indicate a rebound among banking institutions.


The state-owned bank also increased its assets by 10 percent to P2.59 trillion, propelled by an eight percent jump in deposits from government and private accounts to P2.27 trillion.


Further, Landbank registered a 23 percent growth in its capital to P207.68 billion last year. The bank attributed the expansion of its capital to the infusion of P27.5 billion in equity from the government, as well as the increase in retained earnings from its yearly net income.


Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the bank is now in a position to widen its role in funding, mainly the development of the agriculture sector.


“Landbank’s robust financial performance to close 2021 is a testament to resiliency and the capacity to thrive amid another challenging year,” she said.


“We will build on this momentum as we continue to take on an expanded role and a more holistic approach in supporting key development sectors and the nation at large,” she added.


Landbank in 2021 financed the completion of 303 kilometers of farm-to-market roads, especially in rural areas. The bank also shelled out loans for the construction of 33 hospital buildings, purchase of 1,954 hospital beds, and linking of 18,303 households to water systems.


“Landbank strives to strike a successful balance in fulfilling its social mandate of promoting the nation’s development while remaining financially viable, making it unique among universal banks in the country,” Borromeo said.


In March, the merger between Landbank and United Coconut Planters Bank will take effect that would enhance the former’s role in funding agriculture projects.


With Landbank as the surviving entity, the bank’s assets will expand to nearly P3 trillion, making it the second largest financial institution in the country next to BDO Unibank.


 










 









