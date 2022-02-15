Raslag to go public

MANILA, Philippines — Raslag Corp., the renewable energy developer of the Nepomuceno Group of Companies, is eyeing to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) to fund the expansion of its solar portfolio in the next five years.

The company has lined up three solar projects with a combined project cost of P4.43 billion.

All located in Pampanga, the three solar farms are targeted for completion in the next five years and will boost the company’s generating capacity by six-fold.

“Raslag has already filed the relevant documents with regulators for the conduct of an IPO. Part of the net proceeds of the IPO shall be used to support RASLAG-3, 4, and 5 projects,” the firm told The STAR via e-mail.

Raslag is working on the 18.011-megawatt peak (MWp) RASLAG-3 solar power plant, which has a project cost of P832 million.

Set for commercial operations by May, it will nearly double Raslag’s generation capacity this year.

The other two projects in the pipeline are the 35.2-MWp RASLAG-4 solar power plant, which has commenced work for the development, and 60-MWp RASLAG-5 solar power plant, with site acquisition already completed.

RASLAG-4 has a project cost of P1.5 billion while RASLAG-5 is estimated to cost P2.1 billion.

After these projects, Raslag plans to scale up its generation capacity by more than 10-fold to 250 MWp in the next 10 years.

“Raslag is considering expanding outside Pampanga and is exploring potential locations in nearby provinces,” it said.

In 2013, the Nepomuceno family first ventured into the renewable energy space when they founded Raslag, derived from the Pampango word aslag meaning “light.”

It is the brainchild of Engr. Peter Nepomuceno, the patriarch of the Nepomuceno Group of Companies of Angeles City and a well-respected veteran of the power industry, and Engr. Conrado Pecjo, a seasoned energy industry executive.

RASLAG’s first two projects are the 10.046 MWp RASLAG-1 solar power plant and 13.141 MWp RASLAG-2 solar power plant that are both located in Mexico, Pampanga, which secured perks under the feed-in tariff (FIT) mechanism in 2016.

Prior the solar ventures, the Nepomuceno family is a key player in Pampanga’s electric power industry, starting with power distribution through Angeles Electric Corp. in 1923 and power generation through Angeles Power Inc. in 1993.

The company’s vision is to be a leading renewable energy company that powers sustainable growth in the country. In line with this, they set about with a mission to provide reliable yet cost-effective renewable energy to its customers through high quality solar power projects.

Aside from businesses in the power industry, the Nepomuceno Group of Companies includes soft drink manufacturing, real estate development and investment, construction, water distribution, and education.