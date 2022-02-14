

















































 
























Business
 
Yanson Group hopeful of better prospects for public transport with easing of restrictions
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Yanson Group of Bacolod sees better prospects for the public transportation sector following the government’s move to ease up COVID-related mobility restrictions.


“Mobility directly translates into a bigger demand for public transport. This is a big relief to the transport industry,” Yanson said in her message delivered during the annual stockholders meeting of Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. last Feb. 7.


Goldstar Bus is one of the companies under the Yanson Group, which covers major routes in Luzon.


Yanson said putting the key cities of the country under Alert Levels 3 and 2 is a good indication that the government is easing people’s mobility to travel for work or leisure to spur economic activities.


During the annual meeting, Yanson, her son Leo Rey Yanson, daughter Ginnette Dumancas and executives Collin Derk Isidto, Hernan Omecillo and Danny Lorenton were re-elected as members of the board.


Leo Rey said the Yanson bus conglomerate is committed to providing the riding public with the most reliable means of public transportation amid the challenges of the pandemic.


The Yanson family owns the Bacolod-based bus conglomerate, touted as the biggest bus company in Asia.


However, at present, the family is divided over control of the Yanson Group of Companies. One group is called the Yanson 4 faction, which includes siblings Emily, Roy, Celina and Ricardo Yanson Jr. The other Yanson faction, Yanson Two, consists of Olivia, the Yanson matriarch Olivia and her son and daughter Leo and Ginnette.


In October 2021, a Bacolod City court granted Olivia the mandate to oversee and administer the estate of her late husband Ricardo Yanson who co-founded with Olivia in 1968 the Yanson Group of Bus Companies.


The Yanson 4, however, has questioned the court’s decision, appointing Olivia as the special administrator.


The husband and wife founded the Ceres Bus Lines, which includes Vallacar Transit Inc., Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc., Bachelor Express Inc.and Ceres Liner Travel and Tours Inc.


 










 










