

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Stocks slide on inflation, Ukraine concerns
 


Philequity Corner - Wilson Sy - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2022 | 12:00am





 


Global stocks nosedived last week after a hotter-than-expected US inflation was reported.  US CPI surged to a fresh four-decade high, hitting 7.5 percent  last month.  As a result, the US two-year Treasury yield soared 20 basis points to 1.5 percent, the highest since January 2020.  Meanwhile, the 10-year yield jumped above two percent for the first time since 2019.


Fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine further dampened risk sentiment after President Joe Biden urged US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately after NATO warned of Russian live-fire drills in Belarus. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points last Friday.  The S&P 500 declined 1.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.78 percent.


1% rate hike by July


Fed’s James Bullard called for more aggressive rate hikes following the strong CPI print. Bullard said he was open to a 50-basis point hike in March and a total of 100 basis points by July following the upside surprise and broad-based inflation rise.  Notably, the cost of food, electricity, and shelter were the largest contributors to inflation.  These are sensitive categories that are more important to the US consumer.


Fears of Russian attack on Ukraine


With two hours left on Friday’s trading, US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan warned of a Russian escalation at the Ukraine border.  The news sent WTI crude prices soaring 4.25 percent last Friday.  WTI crude rose for the eight consecutive week to close at $93.83 per barrel, bringing the year-to-date increase to 25 percent.


Worst start since 2008


Soaring inflation and a more hawkish Fed have dragged down stock indices in the US and developed markets this year.   The Nasdaq Composite performed the worst as investors shied away from growth stocks.  In January, the Nasdaq was down as much as 16 percent for its worst start of the year since 2008. As of Friday, the Nasdaq is down 11.8 percent year-to-date.




Aside from the UK and Spain, most developed market indices are also down.  Switzerland, Japan, and Australia are the three worst performers year-to-date.




Bright spots in EM


While developed markets have been struggling this year, some emerging market regions have diverged and rebounded.  EM Latin America is the top regional performer.  Brazil, Chile, and Peru have benefited from rising prices of industrial metals, agricultural products, and energy products. This has lifted commodity stocks like Vale and Petrobras.


EM Africa and the Middle East also performed well this year, led by Qatar, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.  Rising oil prices and heavy demand for industrial and precious metals have boosted energy and mining stocks in the region.


EM ASEAN, which has high exposure to financials, industrials, and services, remains stable amidst this global stock market correction.  The region benefits from the reopening of economies and the revival of tourism.




Resilient PSE Index


The PSE index (+2.1 percent YTD) has been relatively resilient this year and has diverged from the weakness in the US and developed markets.  However, expect volatility to remain heightened amid the prospects of aggressive Fed hikes and the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.


Philequity Management is the fund manager of the leading mutual funds in the Philippines. Visit http://www.philequity.net to learn more about Philequity’s managed funds or to view previous articles. For inquiries or to send feedback, please call (02) 8250-8700 or email [email protected]


  










 









INDEX

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







KKR injects $45 million into Mla-based fintech for MSMEs




By Louella Desiderio |
1 day ago 


Global investment firm KKR is injecting $45 million in fresh funding into Manila-based fintech GrowSari to support its expansion in the Visayas and Mindanao.








Business
fbtw













Nature can’t wait




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 day ago 


Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, environmental concerns seem to have taken a back seat.








Business
fbtw













SSS to refund P105 million pension loan payments







SSS to refund P105 million pension loan payments



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


State-run Social Security System is extending P105 million in refunds to more than 25,000 borrowers as part of measures to...








Business
fbtw













Moving to the middle




By Francis J. Kong |
1 day ago 


What is the difference between having a “personal brand” and being regarded as a “thought leader?”








Business
fbtw













Global businesses see declining COVID-19 risks







Global businesses see declining COVID-19 risks



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


Global business sentiments have shifted at the start of the new year as businesses now see diminishing risks from COVID, but...








Business
fbtw










Latest









UnionBank fintech arm sees sustained growth this year







UnionBank fintech arm sees sustained growth this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The financial technology arm of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines expects to sustain its growth momentum, as gross...







 
Business
fbtw













Yanson Group hopeful of better prospects for public transport with easing of restrictions




By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


The Yanson Group of Bacolod sees better prospects for the public transportation sector following the government’s move to ease up COVID-related mobility restrictions.








Business
fbtw













Geopolitical concerns to weigh down index




By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


 A more hawkish stance of the US central bank, a brewing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a rebalancing of stock portfolio, with changes in the Philippine and MSCI indexes would likely keep trades on...








Business
fbtw













Nomura forecasts 6.8% GDP growth for Philippines







Nomura forecasts 6.8% GDP growth for Philippines



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Japanese investment bank Nomura has raised its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.8 percent...








Business
fbtw













BIR nets P1.22 billion POGO taxes in Q4







BIR nets P1.22 billion POGO taxes in Q4



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The Bureau of Internal Revenue has been able to collect P1.22 billion in taxes from Philippine offshore gaming operators since...








Business
fbtw










Recommended





 








 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with