Business
 
Aboitiz Infra advocates better water management
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, is advocating for better water resource management to ensure water security for years to come.


AIC first vice president for water business and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. president Anna Lu has reiterated the importance of effective management of limited water resources amid a host of critical challenges such as over-extraction of groundwater, deterioration of water quality and rising water-related disaster risks.


Lu recommended diversifying water resources through various means such as the conjunctive use of groundwater and surface water like in Davao City, rainwater harvesting, and graywater recycling.


“With a growing population that is placing greater stress on already scarce water resources, innovation in water supply management is required. At Aboitiz InfraCapital, we are at the forefront of implementing sustainable solutions to ensure access to safe and reliable water,” Lu said.


Through Apo Agua, AIC is undertaking the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) and is introducing the pioneering water-energy nexus concept to the country for the first time.


Tapping the Tamugan river as its surface water source, the project’s water treatment facility will be powered by renewable energy sourced from a two-megawatt run-of-river hydroelectric power plant.


