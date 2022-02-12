

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Upgrade of Bohol towers completed by April, says NGCP
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will complete the upgrading of the Bohol transmission towers toppled by Typhoon Odette in April as part of its build back better policy.


The grid operator said the permanent restoration of the Bohol-Leyte link is ongoing, using a new tower design with a higher wind-rating to increase its ability to withstand stronger typhoons.


“These new and sturdier towers are targeted to be completed by April 2022,” the NGCP said.


Inherited from the National Power Corp. (Napocor), the old tower only had a wind rating of 240 kph—no match with Odette’s 270 kph wind speed, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said in a text message.


She said the new tower design would have a wind rating of 300 kph.


Alabanza said all the toppled transmission towers in the affected areas would  be rebuilt with a wind rating of 300 kph.


“With climate change, more and stronger typhoons hit the country every year, so we are slowly upgrading the wind rating of transmission facilities,” she said.


“What we inherited had wind ratings of 180 kph, 240 kph. But what NGCP will build as permanent restored towers, we’re going to raise the wind rating to 300 kph to be able to withstand stronger typhoons,” Alabanza said.


The NGCP has been conducting studies to upgrade its facilities since 2013 when Super Typhoon Yolanda battered Central Philippines.


Since then, the company conducts a comprehensive review of its facilities to assess whether these can endure typhoons, earthquakes, and other calamities. Beyond constructing flood walls in its offices, the grid operator is looking at introducing resilient tower designs that could weather strong typhoons.


On Wednesday, the grid operator temporarily energized the Ubay-C.P. Garcia 138-kilovolt (kV) Line, which links the  Bohol grid to the Leyte grid, six days ahead of schedule.


The line, which was toppled by Odette, was restored through its Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS). A temporary by-pass line was constructed to restore the interconnection between the two islands.


Bohol sources about 60 percent of its energy requirements from suppliers within the Visayas Grid through its interconnection to Leyte.                                                                                   


 










 









NGCP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists







Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists



9 hours ago 


More than 100 Filipino economists are backing the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 national ele...








Business
fbtw













Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' &mdash; ECCP







Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' — ECCP



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


European investors in the Philippines are hoping for another landslide victory for the next president, which they believe...








Business
fbtw













UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists







UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


Amid reports of alleged human rights violations against trade unionists, the International Labour Organization is "observing...








Business
fbtw













Local shares tank as record US inflation builds case for Fed rate hike







Local shares tank as record US inflation builds case for Fed rate hike



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


The Philippine Stock Exchange index slumped 2.18% at the end of the week's trading.








Business
fbtw













Population implosion




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


Be careful what you wish for, a foreignpolicy.com paper warns.








Business
fbtw









 
Latest









ADB to extend $1 billion  loan for Philippines healthcare program







ADB to extend $1 billion loan for Philippines healthcare program



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
36 minutes ago 


The Asian Development Bank is expected to extend some $1 billion in loans to the Philippines to improve the country’s...








Business
fbtw













Forex reserves dip slightly, stay above $108 billion







Forex reserves dip slightly, stay above $108 billion



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
36 minutes ago 


The country’s foreign exchange buffer went down slightly to $108.45 billion in January from $108.79 billion in December,...








Business
fbtw













Vehicle sales slow down by 11% in January







Vehicle sales slow down by 11% in January



By Louella Desiderio |
36 minutes ago 


Local car and truck assemblers had a weak start for the year, with sales dropping 11 percent in January from a year ago as...








Business
fbtw













Stocks slump anew on US rate jitters







Stocks slump anew on US rate jitters



By Iris Gonzales |
36 minutes ago 


Local stocks fell anew yesterday, among the biggest decliners in Asia, after Wall Street retreated on news that US inflation...








Business
fbtw













&lsquo;Remittances to sustain strong growth in 2022&rsquo;







‘Remittances to sustain strong growth in 2022’



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
36 minutes ago 


Remittances will continue to grow strongly this year, helping drive up private consumption and contribute to economic recovery...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with