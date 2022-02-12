Upgrade of Bohol towers completed by April, says NGCP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will complete the upgrading of the Bohol transmission towers toppled by Typhoon Odette in April as part of its build back better policy.

The grid operator said the permanent restoration of the Bohol-Leyte link is ongoing, using a new tower design with a higher wind-rating to increase its ability to withstand stronger typhoons.

“These new and sturdier towers are targeted to be completed by April 2022,” the NGCP said.

Inherited from the National Power Corp. (Napocor), the old tower only had a wind rating of 240 kph—no match with Odette’s 270 kph wind speed, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said in a text message.

She said the new tower design would have a wind rating of 300 kph.

Alabanza said all the toppled transmission towers in the affected areas would be rebuilt with a wind rating of 300 kph.

“With climate change, more and stronger typhoons hit the country every year, so we are slowly upgrading the wind rating of transmission facilities,” she said.

“What we inherited had wind ratings of 180 kph, 240 kph. But what NGCP will build as permanent restored towers, we’re going to raise the wind rating to 300 kph to be able to withstand stronger typhoons,” Alabanza said.

The NGCP has been conducting studies to upgrade its facilities since 2013 when Super Typhoon Yolanda battered Central Philippines.

Since then, the company conducts a comprehensive review of its facilities to assess whether these can endure typhoons, earthquakes, and other calamities. Beyond constructing flood walls in its offices, the grid operator is looking at introducing resilient tower designs that could weather strong typhoons.

On Wednesday, the grid operator temporarily energized the Ubay-C.P. Garcia 138-kilovolt (kV) Line, which links the Bohol grid to the Leyte grid, six days ahead of schedule.

The line, which was toppled by Odette, was restored through its Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS). A temporary by-pass line was constructed to restore the interconnection between the two islands.

Bohol sources about 60 percent of its energy requirements from suppliers within the Visayas Grid through its interconnection to Leyte.