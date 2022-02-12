JTI bags award as top employer

MANILA, Philippines — JTI Philippines has been certified as a top employer for 2022 by Top Employers Institute, marking the first time it has received the prestigious national accreditation.

Top Employers Institute, the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices, certified JTI as the number two top employer in the country for its commitment to employee well-being through world-leading initiatives such as flexible working measures, market-leading approach to diversity and inclusion and its progressive family leave policy, as well as its rewards plan, recognition awards, and digital learning and development programs to ensure its people can move their career forward even during the pandemic.

“At JTI Philippines, people are valued for who they are and what they can bring. But it is the company’s role to invest in our people so that they are best supported and developed for a rewarding career at JTI,” said John Freda, JTI Philippines general manager.

The Top Employer 2022 certification is the latest addition to a list of awards recognizing JTI’s HR excellence and commitment to employee well-being in the country. In 2021, JTI was accredited by Investors in People for the third consecutive year and its factory was also presented with the Outstanding Employer Award by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

JTI Philippines is a leading international tobacco company with close to 40 branch offices across the country. It is the distributor of international brands Winston, Camel and Mevius, and local brands Mighty and Marvels. With its market headquarters and a global business services center in Taguig City, alongside its manufacturing facility in Malvar, Batangas, the company employs more than 4,500 people.