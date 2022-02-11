

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Local shares tank as record US inflation builds case for Fed rate hike
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 4:30pm





 
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local shares retreated on Friday as multi-year high inflation in the US stoked fears of earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which would signal the end to the era of easy money that has pushed up global stock markets amid the pandemic.


The Philippine Stock Exchange index slumped 2.18% to finish at 7,270.36. The broader All Shares index lost 1.34% as most sub-indices faced a bloodbath, led by shares in the services index dropping 3.53%. Only Property shares finished in the green.


For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the accelerated rate of inflation in the US, at 7.5% year-on-year, scared investors.


"Philippines shares retreated on a red-hot inflation report that could trigger the Fed to hike interest rates as early as March," Limlingan said in a Viber.


Rastine Mercado, research head at Chinabank Securities, said the local bourse's slump could have possibly been induced by profit-taking.


"Today’s weakness was likely driven by investors pricing in the latest pronouncements from a Fed official which raised the prospects of a more aggressive rate hike cycle. This development also coincided with possible profit-taking ahead of the weekend as investors looked to secure gains following the recent run-up," Mercado said in a text message.


Asian equity markets didn't fare so well either as shares sank following a selloff of shares in Wall Street hinged on bets that the US Federal Reserve could start tightening interest ending the era of cheap cash globally.


Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta sank, while Mumbai was down more than 2%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.


At home, foreign investors bought P4.47 billion more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 1.93 billion local shares, valued at P22.8 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP


 










 









ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Population implosion




By Boo Chanco |
18 hours ago 


Be careful what you wish for, a foreignpolicy.com paper warns.








Business
fbtw













Sisters act




By Iris Gonzales |
18 hours ago 


Recent movements in taipan Lucio Tan’s business empire involved a rigodon of sorts among his daughters.








Business
fbtw













Government to closely monitor conglomerates to ensure stability




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
18 hours ago 


An interagency body is set to closely monitor and scrutinize conglomerates that include too big to fail banks for a more effective regulation and to promote financial stability.

 






Business
fbtw













Bad loans continue dropping, touch lowest in 11 months




18 hours ago 


The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks improved for the fourth straight month in December, falling below four percent for the first time since February last year as the industry’s asset quality improves...








Business
fbtw













Philex Mining eyes other mining projects







Philex Mining eyes other mining projects



By Catherine Talavera |
18 hours ago 


With its Silangan copper-gold project set to start development this year, Philex Mining Corp. is looking at other prospective...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' &mdash; ECCP







Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' — ECCP



By Ramon Royandoyan |
2 hours ago 


European investors in the Philippines are hoping for another landslide victory for the next president, which they believe...








Business
fbtw













UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists







UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists



By Ramon Royandoyan |
2 hours ago 


Amid reports of alleged human rights violations against trade unionists, the International Labour Organization is "observing...








Business
fbtw













Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists







Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists



3 hours ago 


More than 100 Filipino economists are backing the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 national ele...








Business
fbtw













Telework in metaverse precursors already a reality







Telework in metaverse precursors already a reality



By Julie Jammot |
4 hours ago 


While still the stuff of science fiction for most people, forerunners of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee impresses with huge surge back to profitability







Jollibee impresses with huge surge back to profitability



10 hours ago 


Can you imagine a world where Smashburger is profitable, where CBTL continues to perform, and where the Philippines-based...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with