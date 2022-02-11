UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists

Militant groups mount on Labor Day, May, 1, 2021, one of the largest protests in Metro Manila since the start of the lockdown despite attempts by police to stop the demonstrations.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid reports of alleged human rights violations against trade unionists, the International Labour Organization is "observing with regret" that the Duterte administration has failed to update them on the clear progress of investigations mounted to probe these incidents.

In the 2022 Report on the application of international labour standards, the United Nations agency indicated update requests were sent to the Duterte administration but the government has been mum on details surrounding actions they have undertaken, only noting that the national government is going through "the regular course of criminal investigation and prosecution." The ILO said it sat down with the national government in an online meeting back in September 2021 to discuss this and urges in its new report action owing to the “extreme seriousness of the allegations and their repeated nature.”

The report said that various incidents of violence and intimidation troubling Filipino workers and laborers under the Duterte administration have been worrying, including incidents of red-tagging and extrajudicial killings, among others.

"The Committee notes with deep concern new grave allegations of violence and intimidation, including incidents denounced and described in detail by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on extrajudicial killings, cases of arrests and detention following police dispersal of protest and police raids, cases of red-tagging, intimidation and harassment, and cases of forced disaffiliation campaigns and seminars, including for public school teachers, workers at a beverage producing company and palm oil plantation workers," the ILO said in its report.

In ITUC's 2020 report, it included the Philippines in the top 10 most dangerous countries in the world for workers.

The ILO urged the government to mount “effective” investigations since the international organization got wind of allegations extrajudicial killings and assaults against trade unionists and hopes the Duterte administration would punish the perpetrators.

Likewise the ILO made requests to the Duterte administration to ensure that the Anti-Terrorism Law, passed in 2020, does not restrict legitimate trade union activities, citing that the Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees and Alliance of Concerned Teachers were labelled as "communist terrorist group front organizations."