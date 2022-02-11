

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 3:39pm





 
UN-backed ILO wants clarity on Philippines' probe into crimes vs trade unionists
Militant groups mount on Labor Day, May, 1, 2021, one of the largest protests in Metro Manila since the start of the lockdown despite attempts by police to stop the demonstrations.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio
 


MANILA, Philippines — Amid reports of alleged human rights violations against trade unionists, the International Labour Organization is "observing with regret" that the Duterte administration has failed to update them on the clear progress of investigations mounted to probe these incidents.


In the 2022 Report on the application of international labour standards, the United Nations agency indicated update requests were sent to the Duterte administration but the government has been mum on details surrounding actions they have undertaken, only noting that the national government is going through "the regular course of criminal investigation and prosecution." The ILO said it sat down with the national government in an online meeting back in September 2021 to discuss this and urges in its new report action owing to the “extreme seriousness of the allegations and their repeated nature.”


The report said that various incidents of violence and intimidation troubling Filipino workers and laborers under the Duterte administration have been worrying, including incidents of red-tagging and extrajudicial killings, among others.


"The Committee notes with deep concern new grave allegations of violence and intimidation, including incidents denounced and described in detail by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on extrajudicial killings, cases of arrests and detention following police dispersal of protest and police raids, cases of red-tagging, intimidation and harassment, and cases of forced disaffiliation campaigns and seminars, including for public school teachers, workers at a beverage producing company and palm oil plantation workers," the ILO said in its report.


In ITUC's 2020 report, it included the Philippines in the top 10 most dangerous countries in the world for workers.


The ILO urged the government to mount “effective” investigations since the international organization got wind of allegations extrajudicial killings and assaults against trade unionists and hopes the Duterte administration would punish the perpetrators.


Likewise the ILO made requests to the Duterte administration to ensure that the Anti-Terrorism Law, passed in 2020, does not restrict legitimate trade union activities, citing that the Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees and Alliance of Concerned Teachers were labelled as "communist terrorist group front organizations."


 










 









INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Population implosion




By Boo Chanco |
16 hours ago 


Be careful what you wish for, a foreignpolicy.com paper warns.








Business
fbtw





 







Sisters act




By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


Recent movements in taipan Lucio Tan’s business empire involved a rigodon of sorts among his daughters.








Business
fbtw













Government to closely monitor conglomerates to ensure stability




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
16 hours ago 


An interagency body is set to closely monitor and scrutinize conglomerates that include too big to fail banks for a more effective regulation and to promote financial stability.








Business
fbtw













More Pinoys went jobless in December







More Pinoys went jobless in December



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
16 hours ago 


The number of unemployed Filipinos slightly increased in December even as the government implemented looser mobility curbs...








Business
fbtw













Philex Mining eyes other mining projects







Philex Mining eyes other mining projects



By Catherine Talavera |
16 hours ago 


With its Silangan copper-gold project set to start development this year, Philex Mining Corp. is looking at other prospective...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Local shares tank as record US inflation builds case for Fed rate hike







Local shares tank as record US inflation builds case for Fed rate hike



By Ramon Royandoyan |
25 minutes ago 


The Philippine Stock Exchange index slumped 2.18% at the end of the week's trading.








Business
fbtw













Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' &mdash; ECCP







Landslide win for next president to assure investors of 'predictability' — ECCP



By Ramon Royandoyan |
36 minutes ago 


European investors in the Philippines are hoping for another landslide victory for the next president, which they believe...








Business
fbtw













Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists







Robredo's presidential bid gets support of over 100 Filipino economists



2 hours ago 


More than 100 Filipino economists are backing the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 national ele...








Business
fbtw













Telework in metaverse precursors already a reality







Telework in metaverse precursors already a reality



By Julie Jammot |
3 hours ago 


While still the stuff of science fiction for most people, forerunners of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee impresses with huge surge back to profitability







Jollibee impresses with huge surge back to profitability



8 hours ago 


Can you imagine a world where Smashburger is profitable, where CBTL continues to perform, and where the Philippines-based...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with