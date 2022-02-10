

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Jollibee reverses pandemic losses in 2021 as virus curbs ease
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 2:53pm





 
Jollibee reverses pandemic losses in 2021 as virus curbs ease
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the fast-food giant reported its 2021 net income attributable to shareholders rose to P5.9 billion, reversing its P11.5 billion losses in 2020 but still falling behind its 2019 net income of P7.3 billion.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp. saw its net income reverse to gains last year as domestic and international sales improve amid looser restrictions worldwide that encouraged consumer spending.


In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the fast-food giant reported its 2021 net income attributable to shareholders rose to P5.9 billion, reversing its P11.5 billion losses in 2020 but still falling behind its 2019 net income of P7.3 billion.


Operating profits likewise expanded as Jollibee noted a turnaround to P2.5 billion in the final quarter of 2021, rebounding from its P2.87 billion losses in the same period in 2020. This outpaced its fourth-quarter finish of P1.5 billion back in 2019.


"We look forward to continuing strong recovery of the business in 2022 particularly if the restrictions in the Philippines are fully lifted, coupled with increased consumer spending during this election year," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, company chief executive officer, said.


Broken down, system-wide sales, a measure of all sales to consumers from company-owned and franchised stores, increased 20.3% year-on-year to P211.72 billion in 2021. Revenues surged 18.7% on-year in the same period to P153.51 billion.


Same stores sales within its domestic segment swelled 24.1% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2021 while its international sales grew 9.6%. Likewise, global same-store sales leapt at an annualized rate of 18.4% in the fourth quarter.


However, Jollibee's SuperFoods Group and its businesses in China suffered declines due to large-scale pandemic curbs in those areas back in the fourth quarter last year. Still, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), another measure of financial health, fattened 376% annually to P23 billion last year.


Ending 2021 on a high note compelled Jollibee to allot higher capital expenditures this year at a total of P17.8 billion, 50% bigger than last year's spending plan. The company said P9 billion of that amount will be spent to build new stores in 2022 as it planned to open 500 new stores. The balance will be spent on investments in supply chain and business technology as well as funding a commissary facility in Cebu to support its expansion plan in Visayas and Mindanao.


Despite shuttering 302 stores permanently in the final quarter of 2021, Jollibee said it opened 398 new stores last year around the world, wherein 85 are located in the Philippines.


"We are prepared to make this level of investment if the economies fully re-open and sales growth remains strong. Beyond 2022, our outlook for business growth is even brighter. We see very strong expansion in different parts of our business particularly those in North America, China, Southeast Asia and Europe while we expect the Philippines to sustain its healthy profitable growth," Tanmationg said.


Shares in Jollibee finished trading on Thursday up 0.99% to P244 each.


 










 









JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lucio Tan’s daughter steps down as Eton COO




By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


Lucio Tan’s daughter Karlu Tan-Say has stepped down as chief operating officer of Eton Properties Philippines, sources told The STAR.








Business
fbtw













Our nation’s will: Still much to be desired




By Rey Gamboa |
16 hours ago 


It’s been two rough-and-tough years for Filipinos and as the pandemic enters its third year, the stamina to survive is ever put to the test.








Business
fbtw













Teamwork, foresight and hard work made all the difference





By Joey Concepcion |
16 hours ago 


In a recent phone conversation I had with Health Secretary Francisco Duque, I explained why and how we should eventually adopt a public health warning system that is similar to public storm warning signals.








Business
fbtw













NGCP elevates summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang




By Danessa Rivera |
16 hours ago 


The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has elevated its summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang after the Department of Energy downplayed power deficit worries during the election period and peak dry...








Business
fbtw













Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers







Jollibee Malaysia draws strong response from customers



By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


Listed Jollibee Foods Corp. received strong customer response during its maiden opening in Petaling Jaya in West Malaysia...








Business
fbtw










Latest









DoubleDragon's buy-back pumps stock 33% in 5 days







DoubleDragon's buy-back pumps stock 33% in 5 days



8 hours ago 


The rising price naturally blunts the fund’s ability to continue the pump, as more and more sellers pile up at higher...








Business
fbtw













Globe books record net income of P23.7B on revenues that beat pre-pandemic levels







Globe books record net income of P23.7B on revenues that beat pre-pandemic levels



8 hours ago 


Here, GLO makes sure we all see how it spent almost twice that amount last year, and that it plans to spend almost 80% more...








Business
fbtw





 







Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



8 hours ago 


It's here!








Business
fbtw













Insurers hike share to economic output







Insurers hike share to economic output



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
16 hours ago 


Insurers hiked their contribution to economic output last year as Filipinos spent more for policies amid the pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Globe allots P89 billion for 2022 capex







Globe allots P89 billion for 2022 capex



By Richmond Mercurio |
16 hours ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. has earmarked P89 billion in capital expenditures for 2022, slightly lower than last year’s all-time...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with