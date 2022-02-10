

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Unemployment eases in 2021 but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 11:30am





 
Unemployment eases in 2021 but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels
Commuters queue for the carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan on November 2, 2021 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The country's unemployment situation fared better in 2021 compared to the height of the pandemic in 2020 as economic prospects improved then, but it still lagged behind pre-pandemic jobs figures.


In an online briefing on Thursday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the preliminary unemployment rate in 2021 declined to 7.8%, equivalent to 3.7 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business last year. Back in 2020, when scores of businesses and companies slashed their workforce as a result of pandemic curbs, unemployment was a record-high 10.4%.


The unemployment rate in 2019 stood at 5.1%.


The rate of underemployment, or the proportion of those looking for more work to augment income, in 2021 eased to 7 million Filipinos for the whole year, translating to a rate of 15.9%. This was slightly lower than the 16.4% rate, or 6.4 million underemployed, that was recorded in 2020.


On a monthly basis, the Labor Force Survey in December last year saw 910,000 Filipinos aged 15-years-old and above participate, yielding a rate of 65.1% that was higher compared to November owing to the seasonality of jobs and the loosening of restrictions then.


The PSA reported that unemployment in the final month of 2021 rose 6.6% to 3.27 million Filipinos from the 6.5% rate recorded in November. National Statistician Clare Dennis Mapa said this was because many in the public joined the workforce during the survey period but could not find a job.


"Not all who participate [in the survey] are set to get hired, there's still a number that doesn't get employed," Mapa said.


Underemployment in December slid down 14.7% from the 16.7% rate recorded in the preceding month. This was the fifth-lowest underemployment print last year, with Mapa explaining that more and more Filipinos participate in the labor market when restrictions ease.


The employment rate in the same month, the highest since January 2021, stood at 93.4%, or an estimated 46.27 million Filipinos who found work then. 


For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, this was an indication that the national government's pandemic response and economic reopening was finally paying off.


"The slight increase in the unemployment figures was largely driven by the improvement in participation rate even as roughly 797,000 more workers found jobs compared to the previous month. The increase in net jobs created reminds us of the positive impact of virus containment and reopening," Mapa said in an e-mailed commentary.


The PSA noted a silver lining for employment in December since scores of Filipinos aged 25-34 found gainful employment since the increase was "significant."


Data broken down showed the agriculture and forestry sector created 1.07 million jobs while the manufacturing sector brought in 325,000 jobs in December. However, loss of work was seen in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, which shed 393,000 jobs and other service activities, 289,000, in the same period.


Sought for comment, Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said that the impact of super typhoon "Odette" on the labor market will be felt in the January data release, as what the PSA confirmed in its briefing.


"We will probably see a spike in joblessness in January but we can all look beyond that now that we know that we have reverted to Alert Level 2 and we are getting closer to 70% full vaccination of the target population by the second quarter of 2022.," Neri said in a Viber message.


The National Economic and Development Authority said in a statement that the employment crunch would be temporary in January, following the revert to stricter restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant surge. Leonardo Lanzona, labor economist at Ateneo De Manila University, agreed.


"The jobs affected by Odette are agricultural in nature and may be easily restored once the storm has died down.  The increase in unemployment is an indication that much of the recovery has been due to investments particularly by the government in the construction sector," Lanzona said in a text message.


But Lanzona projects that some jobs lost due to the pandemic, possibly as some firms shuttered operations or adjusted their business models, could prove permanent, which could inevitably leave more Filipinos fighting for a source of income.


"The jobs that were lost due to covid are no longer viable.  The government should have a comprehensive industrialization program that will employ the current labor surplus. Without this, there seems very little prospect for a jobs recovery," Lanzona added.


 










 









LABOR FORCE SURVEY
OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lucio Tan’s daughter steps down as Eton COO




By Iris Gonzales |
13 hours ago 


Lucio Tan’s daughter Karlu Tan-Say has stepped down as chief operating officer of Eton Properties Philippines, sources told The STAR.








Business
fbtw













Our nation’s will: Still much to be desired




By Rey Gamboa |
13 hours ago 


It’s been two rough-and-tough years for Filipinos and as the pandemic enters its third year, the stamina to survive is ever put to the test.








Business
fbtw













Teamwork, foresight and hard work made all the difference




By Joey Concepcion |
13 hours ago 


In a recent phone conversation I had with Health Secretary Francisco Duque, I explained why and how we should eventually adopt a public health warning system that is similar to public storm warning signals.








Business
fbtw













Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties



By Ramon Royandoyan |
21 hours ago 


Corporate bigwigs believe that the new administration should not pass up help from the private sector and instead improve...








Business
fbtw













NGCP elevates summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang




By Danessa Rivera |
13 hours ago 


The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has elevated its summer supply crunch concern to Malacañang after the Department of Energy downplayed power deficit worries during the election period and peak dry...








Business
fbtw










Latest









DoubleDragon's buy-back pumps stock 33% in 5 days







DoubleDragon's buy-back pumps stock 33% in 5 days



5 hours ago 


The rising price naturally blunts the fund’s ability to continue the pump, as more and more sellers pile up at higher...








Business
fbtw













Globe books record net income of P23.7B on revenues that beat pre-pandemic levels







Globe books record net income of P23.7B on revenues that beat pre-pandemic levels



5 hours ago 


Here, GLO makes sure we all see how it spent almost twice that amount last year, and that it plans to spend almost 80% more...








Business
fbtw













Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



5 hours ago 


It's here!








Business
fbtw













Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year







Faster GDP growth, BSP tightening seen this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
13 hours ago 


The Philippine economy may grow faster this year, prompting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike interest rates, Japanese...








Business
fbtw













ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification







ADB bewails delay in RCEP ratification



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
13 hours ago 


Firms waiting for the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should not be discouraged despite the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with