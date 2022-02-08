AyalaLand Logistics acquires Batangas logistic facility, land

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has acquired a ready-built logistics facility, as well as land in Batangas for P1.2 billion.

The transaction strengthens ALLHC’s vision to be the leading real estate logistics and industrial parks developer and operator in the Philippines.

ALLHC made the acquisition through its subsidiary Ecozone Power Management Inc. (EPMI), which acquired the facility and the land on which it stands from Shen Long Property Management Inc. and Aibis Land Management Inc.

EPMI will assume ownership of the existing ready-built facility and will continue its operation under the ALLHC Group’s warehouse leasing brand, ALogis.

The ready-built facility, which has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 64,000 square meters (sqm.) sits on a 96,980 sqm. lot and is located within the Light Industry & Science Park (LISP) III in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

LISP III is accessible from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEx), and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR Tollway) from Batangas City.

It is also accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

The ready-built facility currently serves lessee-companies in the manufacturing and logistics industries. It will be the ALLHC Group’s first industrial property in Batangas and which will be renamed ALogis Sto. Tomas.

ALLHC plans to grow its warehouse gross leasable area to 500,000 sqm, establishing presence in 10 key locations across the country.

It is also looking to create new business platforms by 2025.

ALLHC hopes to hitch a ride on the growing e-commerce business in the country that has been soaring as people rely on online purchases because of the pandemic.