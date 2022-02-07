ICTSI eyes India comeback

MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is eyeing a comeback in India, while also looking to further expand the company’s footprint in other international markets where it has existing operations.

ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez said the ports giant remains on the lookout for acquisition and new contracts amid the prevailing challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“Our appetite continues to be strong all across our different regions,” Gonzalez told The STAR.

“We are currently looking closely at opportunities in India, Indonesia, and more broadly across Africa,” he said.

ICTSI made its first foray in India in 2011.

However, in 2014, the company and L&T Shipbuilding Ltd. signed a termination agreement cancelling ICTSI’s container port agreement for the management and operation of the Kattupalli Container Terminal in Tamil Nadu, India.

ICTSI then said the cancellation of the contract was made in keeping with the group’s overall strategy of moving away from contracts that isolate the company from the facility’s day to day operations, including regulatory and commercial activities.

Eight years later, ICTSI has indicated its readiness to reenter the Indian market.

In Indonesia, the company currently has two terminal operations, while in Africa, it has one each in Madagascar, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria.

ICTSI is an international operator of common user container terminals serving the global container shipping industry.

The group’s business is the acquisition, development, operation and management of container terminals, focusing on facilities with total annual throughput ranging from 50,000 to 3.35 million TEUs.

Its portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

ICTSI is involved in 35 terminal concessions and port development project in 20 countries worldwide.

For this year, ICTSI said a substantial part of the group’s 2022 budget has been earmarked for upgrades of the company’s flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

These include initiatives that will further strengthen MICT’s capacity to effectively serve the world’s larger box ships and the increasing volume that comes with a recovering economy.