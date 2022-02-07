Post COVID-19 economy

Those who look at stock market performance as an indicator of future economic health must have been jumping for joy last week. Almost as soon as our alert level was brought down, the market responded with some exuberance.

This is how the daily update of Maybank Investment Banking Group Research reported market activity as of market close last Feb. 2.

“The PSEi (+1.32 percent, 7,458.99 pts) climbed to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the Philippines in March 2020 amid optimism on further economic reopening. Metro Manila and other key cities nearby were put under the looser quarantine restriction of Alert Level (AL) 2 for Feb. 1 to 15.”

Earlier in the day, Maybank reported that for the Philippines, “Near-term uncertainties surrounding Omicron, Fed policy normalization, elevated energy prices, has weighed on Philippine peso (PHP) sentiments since late December.

“Support from year-end remittance flows is reversing into the start of the year, while equities also saw mild outflows in January, alongside domestic COVID curbs and more hawkish Fed messaging.

“Meanwhile, despite some initial moderation post Omicron emergence, Brent prices have recovered and trended higher, nearing $90 at last seen, posing some challenges for the Philippine energy import bill.

“This confluence of events has led the PHP to see losses of around two to three percent since late December. While these drivers could be in play for a while longer, we think that a significant part of the negativity has been priced in.

“As Omicron risks recede and oil gains moderate on OPEC+ supply hikes, PHP sentiments could see a modest turnaround.

“Notably, in-house studies also suggest that while the dollar tends to trend higher heading into the first rate hike of each Fed rate cycle, some softness is usually seen afterwards. This supports our base case for a modest dip in USD/PHP in subsequent quarters.”

That’s a good summary of the plus and minuses our economy faces. The key story is that the economy is raring to go.

Lifting the quarantine restrictions for international travelers is a big deal. The tourism industry, from hotels to airlines, can look forward to better days. NAIA will just have to do better than the token increase in the number of arriving passengers airlines are allowed to bring in.

The economic managers have declared that “the door to our economic recovery is now fully open.” In a joint statement, they assured us that the numbers they are seeing “show an economy primed to break out.”

The economic managers cited the ramping up of the vaccination program and allowing more sectors to open behind the good news on the economy. They pointed out that the economy grew by 6.9 percent in the third quarter amid the surge from the Delta variant.

They also credited the accelerated vaccination program for helping limit the severe cases and deaths that came with the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant at the beginning of the year.

“With the shortened interval for booster shots and the expansion of the vaccination program to children aged five to 11 years old starting this February, more Filipinos can avail of these life-saving doses… All of these will enable the safe and full reopening of the economy, allowing more Filipinos to work and earn a living, and restarting all face-to-face learning.”

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez also cited what he calls game-changing reforms for their optimism. He said the structural reforms would make the country more resilient against future crises and solidify our growth prospects.

Among the measures that Dominguez championed are: Amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act and the Foreign Investments Act.

The Amendments to the Public Service Act, which was also ratified by the bicameral conference committee last week, is the most important. This landmark legislation amended the 85-year-old Public Service Act (PSA) and now allows 100 percent foreign ownership in telecoms, airlines, and railways.

Economic managers and lawmakers, led by Rep. Joey Salceda, feel the revised PSA will boost foreign investments by around P299 billion over the next five years.

They expect the liberalization measures to create more meaningful employment opportunities, enhance innovation, lower prices, and improve the quality of goods and services for all Filipinos.

But former BSP deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo is not impressed. He still apparently thinks the Duterte administration’s fumbling with its pandemic response will have lingering effects on our future.

The key theme on governance and state capacity is important, he suggests. “We agree with the observation that countries where governments are both capable and legitimate in the eyes of their citizens have enjoyed a huge advantage in crafting the policy response,” he wrote in a recent opinion article.

“In our case, the evidence continues to pile up that we have wasted our advantage in meeting both health and economic recovery challenges. Not once or twice did we falter in health and economic governance, but many times with damning complications.

“Our pandemic response was unabashedly corrupted with the partial or non-delivery of health supplies, which were either overpriced or spoiled, or both. Governance and state capacity are in question here…

“We also witnessed our people’s pivot away from the national government’s anti-pandemic program to those of their local governments, non-government organizations (NGOs) or their own employers who promptly decided to buy the vaccines to protect their own.

“It’s a tale of public mistrust. Following the US example where anyone could just walk in CVS or Walgreens for vaccines, it is only very recently that walk-ins have been accommodated for inoculation regardless of their place of residence to maximize the rollout.”

We are not out of the woods. The Financial Stability Coordination Council, chaired by the BSP, estimates that while the Philippine economy is expected to continue to rebound, “it may take until the fourth quarter of 2023 to recover lost incomes from the coronavirus pandemic.”

I guess the important thing is that we survived Duterte and Duque’s mismanagement of the pandemic. The economic managers should be praised for putting pressure on IATF to be reasonable in their decisions.

Thankfully, the economic managers successfully cleaned up the messy Duterte-Duque pandemic response. That gives us a running start to better times.

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @boochanco