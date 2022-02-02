Bria Homes gears up for rebound in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — While the pandemic’s far-reaching effects did not spare the real estate industry, local homebuilders rose to the challenge by changing how they market their projects.

As Bria Homes continues to diversify and expand its property portfolio, it has transitioned to the digital domain, boosting its online presence and allowing virtual transactions to thrive.

To date, Bria’s strong digital connections steadfastly ensure its prospective homebuyers’ safety as the latter explore the vast range of options the Villar-owned property firm offers.

With the housing sector’s stakeholders maintaining a buoyant outlook in the long-term, Bria president and COO Eduardo Aguilar is confident the company will be one of the property market’s best performers in 2022 moving forward.

“Bria Homes takes pride in offering the best value-for-money housing to all aspiring Filipino homeowners,” Aguilar said. “As the pandemic continues to reshape the way Filipinos spend or invest their money, our resolve to deliver well-designed homes of choice to prospective buyers can only grow stronger.”

Aside from virtual tours on its website of Bria’s over 50 communities nationwide, current and prospective homeowners now have an easier time processing their transactions with the developer.

Amortization fees, remittances, and other online payments are accepted through partner banks such as BDO, Maybank, UnionBank, PNB, Security Bank, RCBC, Robinsons Bank and Metrobank. Homeowners can also engage in cashless transactions with e-wallets such as AllEasy, GCash and PayMaya.

Aguilar said this year, as demand for vertical living arises, Bria would accelerate construction of its vertical villages. Primed to cater to the needs of mobile young professionals and starting families, these midrise condos offer cozy and intimate co-living in elegant walk-up buildings where residents are encouraged to forge small, tightly knit communities.

All condos are strategically located to keep residents close to major economic centers, thus ensuring that they’re never too far from the heart of the action. Bria Homes is looking to launch several vertical villages throughout the south in 2022.