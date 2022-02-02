

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Bria Homes gears up for rebound in 2022
 


The Philippine Star
February 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — While the pandemic’s far-reaching effects did not spare the real estate industry, local homebuilders rose to the challenge by changing how they market their projects.


As Bria Homes continues to diversify and expand its property portfolio, it has transitioned to the digital domain, boosting its online presence and allowing virtual transactions to thrive.


To date, Bria’s strong digital connections steadfastly ensure its prospective homebuyers’ safety as the latter explore the vast range of options the Villar-owned property firm offers.


With the housing sector’s stakeholders maintaining a buoyant outlook in the long-term, Bria president and COO Eduardo Aguilar is confident the company will be one of the property market’s best performers in 2022 moving forward.


“Bria Homes takes pride in offering the best value-for-money housing to all aspiring Filipino homeowners,” Aguilar said. “As the pandemic continues to reshape the way Filipinos spend or invest their money, our resolve to deliver well-designed homes of choice to prospective buyers can only grow stronger.”


Aside from virtual tours on its website of Bria’s over 50 communities nationwide, current and prospective homeowners now have an easier time processing their transactions with the developer.


Amortization fees, remittances, and other online payments are accepted through partner banks such as BDO, Maybank, UnionBank, PNB, Security Bank, RCBC, Robinsons Bank and Metrobank. Homeowners can also engage in cashless transactions with e-wallets such as AllEasy, GCash and PayMaya.


Aguilar said this year, as demand for vertical living arises, Bria would accelerate construction of its vertical villages. Primed to cater to the needs of mobile young professionals and starting families, these midrise condos offer cozy and intimate co-living in elegant walk-up buildings where residents are encouraged to forge small, tightly knit communities.


All condos are strategically located to keep residents close to major economic centers, thus ensuring that they’re never too far from the heart of the action. Bria Homes is looking to launch several vertical villages throughout the south in 2022.


 




 





 









BRIA HOMES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gov't caps 2021 with P11.73-T debt, nearly hitting alarming levels







Gov't caps 2021 with P11.73-T debt, nearly hitting alarming levels



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


The national government's outstanding debt settled within the Duterte administration’s borrowing program for 2021, although...








Business
fbtw











 

PSEi seen rising to 8,100-level this year







PSEi seen rising to 8,100-level this year



By Ramon Royandoyan |
10 hours ago 


The local bourse is projected to hit 8,100-level this year, despite December seeing a pickup in foreign buying to cap 2021...








Business
fbtw













'Hot money' left at slower pace in 2021, but still missed BSP's forecast







'Hot money' left at slower pace in 2021, but still missed BSP's forecast



By Ramon Royandoyan |
14 hours ago 


A net outflow indicates more foreign funds exited the country as opposed to those that came in.








Business
fbtw













PAL names new president, CEO







PAL names new president, CEO



1 day ago 


Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines named a new president and CEO, who will face the difficult task of shoring up the loss-making...








Business
fbtw













Razon, Uy firms drop bids for port projects







Razon, Uy firms drop bids for port projects



By Richmond Mercurio |
2 days ago 


International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. and Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Philippines debt grows 20% to P11.73 trillion in 2021







Philippines debt grows 20% to P11.73 trillion in 2021



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The country’s outstanding debt grew by 20 percent to P11.73 trillion in 2021 from P9.8 trillion in 2020 due to double-digit...








Business
fbtw













SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms&rsquo; interest rates







SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms’ interest rates



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


 The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to implement the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas circular, which imposes a cap...








Business
fbtw













P3 billion lost in 3 years to cigarette smuggling







P3 billion lost in 3 years to cigarette smuggling



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The government lost nearly P3 billion in tax revenues since 2019 due to smuggling or illegal entry of cigarettes into the...








Business
fbtw













Hot money outflow declines to $575 million







Hot money outflow declines to $575 million



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines recorded a smaller net outflow of foreign portfolio investments or speculative funds in 2021 as the country...






 

Business
fbtw













&lsquo;Polls to boost economy in H1&rsquo;







‘Polls to boost economy in H1’



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The Philippine economy may see better growth at least for the first half of 2022 as the upcoming elections are expected to...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with