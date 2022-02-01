

















































 
























PSEi seen rising to 8,100-level this year
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 3:20pm





 
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The local bourse is projected to hit 8,100-level this year, despite December seeing a pickup in foreign buying to cap 2021 with a lackluster performance.


The Philippine Stock Exchange index inched up 0.61% to finish at 7,296.01 on Monday. For analysts at First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P), the main index could post a stronger finish this year if economic recovery is sustained.


"As we ushered in 2022 without a bang, we expect the PSEi will move sideways in the first quarter unless better-than-expected Q4-2021 GDP growth emerges, and inflation falls further around 3%," FMIC and UA&P said in their monthly “The Market Call” report on Tuesday.


"These become key events to watch even as investors remained wary of restrictions imposed due to the spike in Omicron Covid-19 variant, and Fed’s announcement of the trajectory of their policy rate hikes in 2022," they added. "Besides, corporate earnings to be reported in February will still correspond to 2021."


Global markets managed to end 2021 on a positive note on the back of huge gains amid pandemic struggles that propelled inflationary pressures and left global supply chain still in disarray. Despite that, corporate earnings worldwide skyrocketed last year as consumer spending made a comeback.


But PSEi failed to mount a last-minute push by yearend, dropping behind 78.25 points compared to its 2.1% gains in November as the looming Omicron variant surge and the aftermath of typhoon “Odette” slowed the domestic economy.


In their report, FMIC and UA&P expect inflation to average 3.7% this year amid elevated crude oil prices since the cost of food, thought to be one of the culprits of inflationary pressures, have stabilized in the past months. Gains in employment in December coupled with the holiday season spending and election spending could push economic growth up through the first half of 2022, forecasted to accelerate by at least 1 percentage point to 6-7%.


At the fixed-income bourse, FMIC and UA&P analysts forecast local 10-year bond yields to move sideways in the first six months of the year unless the US Federal Reserve hikes rates at a more “aggressive” trajectory, which it could do so within the year.


They explained that local bond yields proved to be reactive to domestic developments such as inflation and the BSP's monetary policy moves. The strength of the domestic economy's recovery will dictate the tempo of government-issued dollar dollar-denominated bonds, which did not rise in concert with its US counterpart in 2021.


 










 









