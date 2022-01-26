Reissued T-bonds fetch higher rate

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday awarded in full P35 billion in reissued Treasury bonds (T-bonds), taking advantage of affordable yields before investors price in the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

The seven year T-bonds, with a remaining term of six years and six months, attracted P55.623 billion in tenders, oversubscribing the auction by 1.58 times.

The securities fetched an average rate of 4.689 percent from a spread of 4.6 to 4.75 percent. The yield exceeded the BVAL Reference Rate of 4.678 percent for the tenor.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the Treasury made a full issuance considering that the highest bid this time only hit 4.75 percent compared to the prior auction’s 5.2 percent. She added that the average settled near the market pricing for seven-year T-bonds.

“Full award seeing marked reduction in bids submitted from last auction [the securities] was put on offer. Highest then was 5.2 percent versus 4.75 percent. The average tracks secondary level,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

To accommodate excess demand, she said the Treasury offered another P5 billion through the tap window facility.