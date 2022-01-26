Palay production in Q4 2021 projected at 7.46 million MT

Latest estimates from the PSA showed that palay production from October to December based on standing crop as of Nov.1 indicated a possible increase to 7.46 million metric tons (MT), higher than the 7.39 million MT in the same period in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s production of palay or unhusked rice is seen to have grown one percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The figure, however, is 0.9 percent lower than the PSA’s initial production forecast for the period of 7.53 million MT as of Oct. 1.

Harvest area is seen to decrease by 0.9 percent to 1.797 million hectares from 1.813 million hectares.

In contrast, yield per hectare may increase to 4.15 MT from 4.08 MT in the last quarter of 2021.

PSA data also showed that about 1.03 million hectares or 57.2 percent of the updated standing crop had been harvested and 377,476 hectares or 31.1 percent of the perceived area had been actually planted.

Of the total area of 1.14 million hectares of standing palay to be harvested for the first quarter of 2022, 34.7 percent are at the vegetative stage, 21.4 percent at the reproductive stage, and 43.9 percent at the maturing stage.

Meanwhile, the PSA also reported that probable corn production in the fourth quarter of 2021 likely increased by 28.8 percent to 2.13 million MT from 1.65 million MT in the same period last year.

The figure is 0.5 percent lower than the 2.14 million MT production it earlier projected.

Harvest area is seen to increase to 664,332 hectares from 561,825 hectares, while yield per hectare may also increase to 3.2 MT.

The PSA reported that around 276,516 hectares or 41.6 percent of the updated standing crop had been harvested.

Around 227,569 hectares or 33.4 percent of the planting intentions have been realized.

Of the total 608,003 hectares of standing crop to be harvested in January to March, 40.2 percent are at vegetative stage, 28.2 percent at the reproductive stage, and 31.6 percent at maturing stage.