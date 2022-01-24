

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Ayala Corp to hike 2022 capex to P297 billion
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, will beef up its capital expenditures this year to P297 billion from P230 billion in 2021, its president and CEO Fernando Zobel said.


“It’s our way of showing our commitment to helping in the recovery,” Zobel said over the weekend.


Bulk of the spending plan will be for Ayala’s flagship units, property giant Ayala Land Inc., telco arm Globe Telecom Inc. and its renewable energy player ACEN.


Ayala Land Inc. will get P92 billion, Globe Telecom Inc. (P87 billion) and ACEN (P61 billion), Zobel said in a separate interview with Bloomberg Television.


He said while 2021 was tough, there are good signs of recovery in the fourth quarter of last year, with remittances up, unemployment down, and foreign inflows and imports increasing.


Zobel said that Philippine economic growth might accelerate to 7.3 percent this year from Ayala’s estimate of 5.1 percent in 2021.


“I feel we’re in all the right business to take advantage of all that,” Zobel said in the Bloomberg TV interview.


Zobel, who took the helm of Ayala as CEO in April last year, also told Bloomberg that Ayala raised $420 million from selling some non-core assets, a figure that could reach $1 billion by 2023.


Proceeds of the sale went to newer businesses and in purchasing more Ayala Corp. and Ayala Land shares, which are undervalued, Zobel said.


Last week, Ayala announced that the company and Mermac Inc., the holding company of the Zobel family, will transfer five of their prime property developments to ALI with the goal of optimizing the values of these assets.


Zobel said ACEN’s portfolio is expected to reach 5,000 megawatts earlier than its 2025 goal from at least 3,000 MW at present.


Ayala grew its net income from January to September 2021 by 70 percent to P19.4 billion as the performance of its business units improved.


 










 









AYALA CORP.
















 
Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Shell officially changes name


 




Shell officially changes name



1 day ago 


Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching “Royal Dutch,” which has been part of its identity since...








Business
fbtw













DBP lends P2.1 billion for 2 hydro plants







DBP lends P2.1 billion for 2 hydro plants



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


The Development Bank of the Philippines has extended P2.1 billion in loans for two hydropower projects in Luzon and Visayas...








Business
fbtw













BSP commends police for arrest of BDO hackers







BSP commends police for arrest of BDO hackers



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 day ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has commended law enforcement agencies for the swift arrest of several suspects, including...








Business
fbtw













Philippines, China currency swap talks put on hold







Philippines, China currency swap talks put on hold



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
3 days ago 


The Philippines is eyeing more agreements for a two-way facility allowing the swap of local currencies in exchange for much...








Business
fbtw













Fewer Filipinos expect drop in income &ndash; survey







Fewer Filipinos expect drop in income – survey



By Louella Desiderio |
1 day ago 


Fewer consumers expect their income to decline in the future due to the pandemic, according to a survey from information and...








Business
fbtw









 
Latest









Debt servicing tripled to P81 billion in November







Debt servicing tripled to P81 billion in November



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
38 minutes ago 


The government tripled its debt service to more than P81 billion in November last year, keeping up with efforts to cut the...








Business
fbtw













Huge rebound expected in Q4







Huge rebound expected in Q4



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
38 minutes ago 


The Philippine economy is expected to have recorded a significant bounce back in the fourth quarter last year amid better...








Business
fbtw













COVID-19 afflicted SSS members eligible for sickness benefits







COVID-19 afflicted SSS members eligible for sickness benefits



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
38 minutes ago 


As the spread of the Omicron variant causes another spike in COVID-19 cases, state-run provident fund Social Security System...








Business
fbtw













Smart partners with OPPO







Smart partners with OPPO



By Richmond Mercurio |
38 minutes ago 


Smart Communications Inc. has teamed up with OPPO to further explore and develop 5Gstandalone use cases in the country.








Business
fbtw













Meralco launches bidding for 850 MW renewable capacity







Meralco launches bidding for 850 MW renewable capacity



By Danessa Rivera |
38 minutes ago 


Manila Electric Co. has launched a competitive selection process for the supply of 850 megawatts renewable mid-merit capacity...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with