

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PSEi extends losses on high US bond yields, inflation
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 2:47pm





 
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local shares fell for the second straight day on Thursday as investors priced in higher bond yields and rising inflation in the United States.


The Philippine Stock Exchange sustained losses at the end of trading, falling down 0.31% to 7,239.28. Yesterday, the local bourse closed in the red as well.


The broader All-Shares index inched up 0.01% while sub-indices were a mixed bag, as shares in mining and oil saw the sharpest increase of 3.25% while property shares sagged 1.72%.


Sought for comment, Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted that the market's dull performance was due to external factors.


"Philippine shares extended their losses, weighed down by sustained sharply higher bond yields and elevated inflation," he said.


Limlingan noted that rising coronavirus infections globally were also a cause for concern.


Regional equity markets mostly rose on Thursday, amid the Chinese government trimming interest rates which boosted property shares traded in China.


Beleaugured property firm China Evergrande climbed up more than 3%.


Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back from losses in recent days as it priced in China's rate cuts, which saw movement after 20 months.


Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Jakarta saw gains but Sydney, Wellington and Taipei edged down.


At home, foreign investors sold P538.9 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 2.57 billion local shares, valued at P6.15 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP


 










 









ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Time to get moving




By Joey Concepcion |
 January 20, 2022 - 12:00am 


After two years of not taking a plane or a break, I recently decided to join my family and fly to San Francisco. I have been told that the situation is quite different there.








Business
fbtw













Megaworld to buy Manila Jockey Club property







Megaworld to buy Manila Jockey Club property



By Iris Gonzales |
15 hours ago 


Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp. is acquiring a P1.8-billion prime real estate property in Sta. Cruz, Manila owned by the Manila...








Business
fbtw













DOTr inks P142 billion deal for PNR Bicol







DOTr inks P142 billion deal for PNR Bicol



By Richmond Mercurio |
15 hours ago 


The government can now apply for a loan with China for the financing of the Philippine National Railways Bicol project after...








Business
fbtw













Dito to launch fixed wireless product







Dito to launch fixed wireless product



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Dito Telecommunity intends to launch a fixed wireless product as part of its continuing efforts to become a competitive alternative...








Business
fbtw













Cybersecurity risk denials




By Rey Gamboa |
January 20, 2022 - 12:00am 


At the ongoing World Economic Forum, held virtually for the second year instead of in Davos, Switzerland because of the pandemic, one of the more pressing concerns raised was the unavailability of internet access...








Business
fbtw










Latest









China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms







China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms



2 hours ago 


Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China.








Business
fbtw













Citicore REIT finally gets PSE approval for Feb 17 IPO







Citicore REIT finally gets PSE approval for Feb 17 IPO



7 hours ago 


Quick reads!This offering, CREIT, will be the first Philippine REIT to list that derives rent from the renewable energy ...








Business
fbtw













Some quick takes on other interesting bits from around the market







Some quick takes on other interesting bits from around the market



7 hours ago 


Quick reads!








Business
fbtw













Megaworld signs MOA with Manila Jockey Club for 2.2 hectares of San Lorenzo estate







Megaworld signs MOA with Manila Jockey Club for 2.2 hectares of San Lorenzo estate



7 hours ago 


It sounds like there are multiple titles in the parcel being transferred, so really, anything can happen during the due diligence...








Business
fbtw













Clarification on yesterday&rsquo;s story about DoubleDragon, DDMP, and CentralHub







Clarification on yesterday’s story about DoubleDragon, DDMP, and CentralHub



7 hours ago 


In a nutshell, REIT Law requires that any money raised during a REIT IPO must be spent on real estate development, within...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with