

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
BOI-approved projects decline 36% last year
 


Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Projects approved by the Board of Investments (BOI) fell below target and declined by 36 percent from the 2020 level amid stricter restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.


In a statement yesterday, the BOI said there were P655.4 billion worth of investment approvals from 235 projects last year, lower than the agency’s P905-billion target and the P1.02 trillion approved in 2020.


BOI was initially aiming for P1.25 trillion worth of investment approvals last year.


The BOI said it did not reach its targeted investment pledges for 2021 due to the implementation of stricter travel protocols that affected investors’ timeline for finalizing studies, decisions and registrations.


“Because of the global surge in the Delta variant, and now with the emergence of the Omicron variant, these resulted in global setbacks in economic recovery, which then translated to the implementation of stricter protocols in the country. We were hit hard during the second quarter and the early part of the third quarter last year,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said.


Foreign investments approved by the BOI surged 218 percent to P151.8 billion last year from P47.7 billion in 2020.


Meanwhile, domestic investments were down 48 percent to P503.6 billion from P970 billion in 2020.


Significant projects approved last year include the Makati City Subway project worth P81.1 billion and Calatagan Cement Plant worth P25 billion.


“Buoyed by 2021 FDI (foreign direct investment) results, as well as the healthy pipeline of strong investment leads both foreign and domestic, and with the reforms that we are anticipating to still be passed in the next months, we are confident of hitting P1 trillion in BOI-approved investments this year,” Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Ramon Lopez said.


Rodolfo said there is an upcoming large-scale telecommunication project amounting to P155 billion that is up for approval.


He said other projects in the pipeline include a new domestic shipping operator, new operator of electric vehicle charging stations, three new operators of telecommunications infrastructure, a new producer of animal feeds, and a cement manufacturer.


In terms of reforms, amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization (RTL) Act, which was signed into law last month, and the proposed amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA) and Foreign Investment Act (FIA) are expected to boost foreign direct investments.


Republic Act 11595 or the amendments to the RTL Act of 2000 reduced the capitalization requirements for foreign retailers to around P25 million from $2.5 million or around P125 million.


Meanwhile, proposed amendments to the FIA of 1991 are expected to spur growth to the country’s economy and further foster a culture of cooperation among investment promotion agencies, while amendments to the PSA would allow 100 percent foreign ownership in telecommunications, air carriers, domestic shipping, railways and subways, and canals and irrigation sectors.


 










 










BOARD OF INVESTMENTS

















Philstar
















 








    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out







Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out



8 hours ago 


Crude oil hit a more than seven-year high Tuesday on optimism the global recovery will ramp up demand...








Business
fbtw













Workers exempted from &lsquo;no vaccine, no ride&rsquo; rule







Workers exempted from ‘no vaccine, no ride’ rule



By Xave Gregorio |
10 hours ago 


Workers are exempted from the controversial “no vaccine, no ride” policy, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III...








Business
fbtw













China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears







China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears



9 hours ago 


The move illustrates China's unrelenting focus on stamping out all coronavirus cases as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics...








Business
fbtw





 







Haus Talk sizzles on market debut







Haus Talk sizzles on market debut



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Haus Talk Inc. made a successful stock market debut yesterday, making it the first company to list on the Philippine Stock...








Business
fbtw













Philippine jobless figure seen returning to pre-crisis level only by 2023







Philippine jobless figure seen returning to pre-crisis level only by 2023



By Ramon Royandoyan |
12 hours ago 


In 2023, ILO see the number of jobless Filipinos easing to 1 million.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish


 




DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 60,000 metric tons of fish for the first quarter to ensure sufficient...








Business
fbtw













BSP extends relief measures for banks







BSP extends relief measures for banks



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended relief measures for banks to help sustain credit growth, and at the same time...








Business
fbtw













ING sees slower 6.7% GDP growth in Q1







ING sees slower 6.7% GDP growth in Q1



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Philippines economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter of last year as the damage caused by Typhoon Odette sapped...








Business
fbtw













Dito to launch fixed wireless product







Dito to launch fixed wireless product



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Dito Telecommunity intends to launch a fixed wireless product as part of its continuing efforts to become a competitive alternative...








Business
fbtw













Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19







Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Local stocks bucked yesterday’s downturn in most emerging Asian markets, as investor sentiment turned positive on the...








Business
fbtw





 




Recommended







 






 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with