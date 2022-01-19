NEA among top performing GOCCs in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) ranked as one of the top performing government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) in 2020.

NEA received 100 percent in the performance scorecard, as validated and published by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG). The score was an improvement from a rating of 99.79 percent in 2019.

Based on the GCG report, only 12 GOCCs obtained 96 to 100 percent on their performance scorecard for 2019 and 2020. For both of these years, NEA achieved the said ranking.

NEA said it was able to accomplish all the 13 strategic measures (SM) included in its 2020 performance scorecard.

The 13 SMs are aimed at ensuring that electric cooperatives (ECs) provide accessible, adequate, quality, and reliable service and at the same time generate their peak performance to ensure competitiveness. It also envisioned to empower member-consumers as responsible owners of the ECs.

The performance scorecard also sought to enhance networking of the agency to gain support for program implementation, coupled with the goal of sustaining the organization’s viability and ensuring accountability and transparency while upgrading its organizational infrastructure.

NEA’s 2020 performance scorecard specified the projected impact alongside the agency and ECs’ corresponding objectives.

These include the number of completed sitio projects that meet NEA standards, the number of consumers connected, the amount of loans facilitated and extended to ECs, the percentage of satisfied customers, the compliance to international quality standards, and the number of EC officials and employees who graduated from certification/competency program that will support the bid to increase their competency, among others.

The scorecard detailed a total of 522,905 out of the target 400,000 consumers were connected as of end-December 2020. The rest of the objectives in the performance scorecard reflect a similar pattern of exceeding targets.

An accumulated total of 594 completed and energized sitio projects exceeded the target of 478 sitios.

Some P312 million were provided to ECs for their capital projects, modular generating sets and working capital. This amount surpassed the target of P245 million loans for the year.