

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
NEA among top performing GOCCs in 2020
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) ranked as one of the top performing government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) in 2020.


NEA received 100 percent in the performance scorecard, as validated and published by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG). The score was an improvement from a rating of 99.79 percent in 2019.


Based on the GCG report, only 12 GOCCs obtained 96 to 100 percent on their performance scorecard for 2019 and 2020. For both of these years, NEA achieved the said ranking.


NEA said it was able to accomplish all the 13 strategic measures (SM) included in its 2020 performance scorecard.


The 13 SMs are aimed at ensuring that electric cooperatives (ECs) provide accessible, adequate, quality, and reliable service and at the same time generate their peak performance to ensure competitiveness. It also envisioned to empower member-consumers as responsible owners of the ECs.


The performance scorecard also sought to enhance networking of the agency to gain support for program implementation, coupled with the goal of sustaining the organization’s viability and ensuring accountability and transparency while upgrading its organizational infrastructure.


NEA’s 2020 performance scorecard specified the projected impact alongside the agency and ECs’ corresponding objectives.


These include the number of completed sitio projects that meet NEA standards, the number of consumers connected, the amount of loans facilitated and extended to ECs, the percentage of satisfied customers, the compliance to international quality standards, and the number of EC officials and employees who graduated from certification/competency program that will support the bid to increase their competency, among others.


The scorecard detailed a total of 522,905 out of the target 400,000 consumers were connected as of end-December 2020. The rest of the objectives in the performance scorecard reflect a similar pattern of exceeding targets.


An accumulated total of 594 completed and energized sitio projects exceeded the target of 478 sitios.


Some P312 million were provided to ECs for their capital projects, modular generating sets and working capital. This amount surpassed the target of P245 million loans for the year.


 










 









NATIONAL ELECTRIFICATION ADMINISTRATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out







Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out



8 hours ago 


Crude oil hit a more than seven-year high Tuesday on optimism the global recovery will ramp up demand...








Business
fbtw













Workers exempted from &lsquo;no vaccine, no ride&rsquo; rule







Workers exempted from ‘no vaccine, no ride’ rule



By Xave Gregorio |
10 hours ago 


Workers are exempted from the controversial “no vaccine, no ride” policy, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III...








Business
fbtw













China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears








China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears



9 hours ago 


The move illustrates China's unrelenting focus on stamping out all coronavirus cases as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics...








Business
fbtw













Haus Talk sizzles on market debut







Haus Talk sizzles on market debut



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Haus Talk Inc. made a successful stock market debut yesterday, making it the first company to list on the Philippine Stock...








Business
fbtw













Philippine jobless figure seen returning to pre-crisis level only by 2023







Philippine jobless figure seen returning to pre-crisis level only by 2023



By Ramon Royandoyan |
12 hours ago 


In 2023, ILO see the number of jobless Filipinos easing to 1 million.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish







DA OKs importation of 60,000 MT of fish



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 60,000 metric tons of fish for the first quarter to ensure sufficient...








Business
fbtw













BSP extends relief measures for banks







BSP extends relief measures for banks



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended relief measures for banks to help sustain credit growth, and at the same time...








Business
fbtw













ING sees slower 6.7% GDP growth in Q1







ING sees slower 6.7% GDP growth in Q1



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Philippines economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter of last year as the damage caused by Typhoon Odette sapped...








Business
fbtw













Dito to launch fixed wireless product







Dito to launch fixed wireless product



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Dito Telecommunity intends to launch a fixed wireless product as part of its continuing efforts to become a competitive alternative...








Business
fbtw













Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19







Stocks snap skid as sentiment turns positive toward COVID-19



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Local stocks bucked yesterday’s downturn in most emerging Asian markets, as investor sentiment turned positive on the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with