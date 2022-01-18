

















































 
























Business
 
Philippines, France agree to develop agriculture sector
 


Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and France will work together to develop the Philippine dairy sector and other agricultural areas.


In a statement, the DA said Agriculture Secretary William Dar and French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz signed a joint declaration yesterday affirming the two countries’ intentions for the development of the Philippine dairy sector.


“During the event, Dar and Boccoz discussed public policies and support areas between the two countries geared to improve and further strengthen partnerships for the development of the agriculture sector,” the DA said.


In his message, Dar sought assistance from France, particularly for available vaccines that may assist the Philippine government’s fight with African Swine Fever (ASF), which continues to wreak havoc on the local industry.


Dar said unscrupulous traders who continue to sell infected pigs have caused the unceasing spread of ASF.


He, however, assured that the DA continues to strengthen the implementation of the repopulation program covering the restructuring of backyard and breeder based industry.


France is the country’s fourth largest source of agricultural imports among EU member countries.


Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the Philippines imported $44.58 million worth of agricultural products from France in the third quarter of 2021.


Meat and edible meat offal was the top agricultural import from France amounting to $15.7 million. This was followed by dairy produce, bird’s eggs; natural honey and edible products of animal origin totaling $11.53 million.


Agricultural exports to France amounted to $11.18 million in the third quarter of last year.


Edible fruit and nuts, and peel of citrus fruits were the top exports with a total value of $1.84 million.


 










 









