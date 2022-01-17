Government borrowings drop in November

MANILA, Philippines — The government trimmed its borrowings to P26.7 billion in November last year as it paid off more domestic debts, offsetting new obligations acquired both here and abroad.

Based on records from the Bureau of the Treasury, November borrowings dropped by 78 percent from P123.86 billion in 2020 due to a double-digit decline in onshore financing.

While external borrowings grew by 11 percent to P10.1 billion, domestic financing fell by 86 percent to P16.6 billion, according to the Treasury.

All external debts registered in November came in the form of project loans granted by multilateral lenders.

For the domestic account, the government issued P70 billion in fixed-rate Treasury bonds (T-bonds) during the month.

On the other hand, the government made a net payment of P53.4 billion to creditors who bought Treasury bills (T-bills) to mitigate the volume of new borrowings it piled up. Further, it marked the sixth consecutive month that a net redemption was recorded for T-bills.

On an annual level, gross borrowings slid by nine percent to P2.77 trillion in the 11 months to November 2021 from P3.05 trillion in 2020, as the government slashed both its domestic and external financing, thanks to recovering collections from revenue agencies.

The Treasury reported that external borrowings fell by nine percent to P528.81 billion, as domestic financing sank at nearly the same rate to P2.25 trillion.

By type, fixed-rate T-bonds accounted for the largest amount of over 45 percent at P1.26 trillion, followed by short-term borrowings from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas at P540 billion, and retail T-bonds and premyo bonds at P463.32 billion.

Likewise, the government issued P146.17 billion in global bonds in July, P121.97 billion in euro bonds, and P24.19 billion in samurai bonds, both in April. A total of P236.48 billion worth of program and project loans were also obtained from bilateral and multilateral partners.

For 2021, the government has set a borrowing plan of P3.07 trillion, on a mix of 81:19 in favor of domestic sources, to cover for a budget deficit expected to reach 8.2 percent of the economy at P1.61 trillion. It plans to cut its financing volume to P2.47 trillion this year on hopes revenue efforts will improve through economic reopening.

However, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon told The STAR that borrowing costs may increase due to the rolling taper policy and impending rate hikes in the US.

She said the government wants to depend its financing on the domestic market and multilateral lenders through the auction of securities and acquisition of official development assistance, respectively.