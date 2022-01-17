

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Easing barriers to improve use of import quota
 


Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 17, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) wants the Department of Agriculture (DA) to further relax import barriers in order to improve the utilization of the quota system and prevent another spike in inflation this year.


In an economic bulletin, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Gil Beltran said the DA should streamline its import procedures on labeling and requirements to encourage traders to access the minimum access volume (MAV).


He said the government can sustain the decline in inflation if the DA pursues programs that address constraints on food supply.


Beltran said the utilization of the expanded MAV stood at only 65 percent at the end of 2021 due to policies that discouraged importers to access the quota system. He also stressed that the transport and distribution of food products should proceed as usual.


President Duterte last year issued Executive Order (EO) 133 raising the MAV for pork imports from 54,210 metric tons to 254,210 MT to increase market supply and stabilize retail prices.


By using the MAV, importers can ship pork items at reduced rates thanks to another presidential directive, EO 134, that cuts tariffs across the board.


Under EO 134 imposed in May 2021, pork products imported through MAV were slapped with a 10 percent duty for the first three months upon effectivity, then 15 percent in the fourth to 12th month, and back to 30 percent afterward.


EO 133, the measure expanding the MAV, expired at the close of 2021, but the economic team proposes that its validity be extended until December this year.


Inflation or the general increase in commodity prices shot up to a 32-month high of 4.9 percent in August 2021. Since then, the headline print has trended down, falling to a 12-month low of 3.6 percent in December.


Despite the decline, inflation last year still went beyond the government’s target band of two to four percent, at an average of 4.5 percent. Meat inflation accounted for 1.1 percentage points, as meat prices ballooned by 16.8 percent on the impact of the African swine fever on hog production.


As such, the DOF pushes the DA and its attached agencies to strengthen its efforts to beef up food supply to avert any potential spikes in retail prices.


“The slowdown in inflationary trend should continue with the unhampered implementation of DA programs in mitigating food supply concerns,” Beltran said.


 










 









DA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







ADB raises $3.5 billion from bond issuance







ADB raises $3.5 billion from bond issuance



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The Asian Development Bank has raised $3.5 billion from a five-year dollar bond issuance, proceeds of which will form part...








Business
fbtw













Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month







Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month



By Louella Desiderio |
1 day ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its hybrid electric vehicle lineup by bringing the hybrid RAV4 to the local market...








Business
fbtw













BSP eyes new index to gauge consumer, business sentiment






 
BSP eyes new index to gauge consumer, business sentiment



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 day ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is launching a new index to help gauge the sentiment of consumers and businesses based on...








Business
fbtw













Philippine banking sector outlook improving – Fitch




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The outlook for banks in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific including the Philippines continues to improve, but risks are still present with the continuing COVID woes as well as the effect of the tightening by the...








Business
fbtw













ACEX firms up investment in Batangas power plant




By Danessa Rivera |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


ACE Enexor Inc., the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, has firmed up its investment in a 1,100-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Batangas, which will be co-developed with...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Credit growth to accelerate &ndash; BSP







Credit growth to accelerate – BSP



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
37 minutes ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees credit growth accelerating further, sustaining the uptick for four straight months as...








Business
fbtw













Q4 GDP growth projected  at 7.4%







Q4 GDP growth projected at 7.4%



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
37 minutes ago 


The economy likely accelerated by 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 7.1 percent in the third quarter, according...








Business
fbtw













Special Report: Cable cuts: Source of chronic pain for telcos, subscribers


 




Special Report: Cable cuts: Source of chronic pain for telcos, subscribers



By Richmond Mercurio |
37 minutes ago 


Fiber optic cable cuts are becoming a source of chronic pain for telecommunications companies and internet service providers,...








Business
fbtw













Stocks to sustain weekly gains






 
Stocks to sustain weekly gains



By Iris Gonzales |
37 minutes ago 


Despite cutting short a two-day rally last Friday, share prices still gained for the second straight week to recover from...








Business
fbtw













DTI urged to update garments roadmap




By Louella Desiderio |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


Employers and labor groups are calling on the Department of Trade and Industry to update the roadmap for the textile and garment industry to take into account the impact of the pandemic, and for the implementation...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?

 






X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with