Leyte to pursue renewable energy

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Ormoc in Leyte has adopted an official policy to pursue renewable energy (RE) within its jurisdiction and encourage the entire province to implement it as well.

“The City of Ormoc shall continue to support clean and renewable energy projects and is strongly encouraging the distribution utility, Leyte Electric Cooperative V (LEYECO V), and those contestable customers duly recognized by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to secure their power requirement from clean and renewable energy sources,” the new resolution stated.

The resolution was authored and filed by Sangguniang Panlungsod member Lalaine Marcos, who is also the chairperson of the Ormoc City government’s committee on environment, natural resources and energy conservation.

The resolution cites Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, which declares as a state policy the promotion of the utilization of new, indigenous, and renewable energy sources in power generation, as well as Republic Act 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, which encourages the development and utilization of RE in order to effectively reduce or prevent harmful emissions.

“With the undeniable consequences of climate change by way of the massively destructive typhoons and natural disasters that we have been experiencing in the past years, going for more sustainable sources to sustain the energy needs of our local, as well as national economy, has become imperative,” Marcos said.

Ormoc City, in particular, hosts several RE power plants that generate clean, reliable power, contributing greatly to the electricity needs of the Visayas region.

The city is among 165 members of the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) convened during the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November last year that has committed to domestic phase-out of coal and acceleration of global transition to clean energy.

One of the RE plants in the city is the Tongonan geothermal project, which is the largest wet steam field in the country. It is the oldest and largest geothermal power plant of Lopez-led Energy Development Corp., with a total plant capacity of more than 700 megawatts.

Ormoc City also boasts of a number of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants that complement its RE sources.