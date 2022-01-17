

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Leyte to pursue renewable energy
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 17, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Ormoc in Leyte has adopted an official policy to pursue renewable energy (RE) within its jurisdiction and encourage the entire province to implement it as well.


“The City of Ormoc shall continue to support clean and renewable energy projects and is strongly encouraging the distribution utility, Leyte Electric Cooperative V (LEYECO V), and those contestable customers duly recognized by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to secure their power requirement from clean and renewable energy sources,” the new resolution stated.


The resolution was authored and filed by Sangguniang Panlungsod member Lalaine Marcos, who is also the chairperson of the Ormoc City government’s committee on environment, natural resources and energy conservation.


The resolution cites Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, which declares as a state policy the promotion of the utilization of new, indigenous, and renewable energy sources in power generation, as well as Republic Act 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, which encourages the development and utilization of RE in order to effectively reduce or prevent harmful emissions.


“With the undeniable consequences of climate change by way of the massively destructive typhoons and natural disasters that we have been experiencing in the past years, going for more sustainable sources to sustain the energy needs of our local, as well as national economy, has become imperative,” Marcos said.


Ormoc City, in particular, hosts several RE power plants that generate clean, reliable power, contributing greatly to the electricity needs of the Visayas region.


The city is among 165 members of the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) convened during the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November last year that has committed to domestic phase-out of coal and acceleration of global transition to clean energy.


One of the RE plants in the city is the Tongonan geothermal project, which is the largest wet steam field in the country. It is the oldest and largest geothermal power plant of Lopez-led Energy Development Corp., with a total plant capacity of more than 700 megawatts.


Ormoc City also boasts of a number of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants that complement its RE sources.


 










 









RE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending

 





ADB raises $3.5 billion from bond issuance







ADB raises $3.5 billion from bond issuance



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The Asian Development Bank has raised $3.5 billion from a five-year dollar bond issuance, proceeds of which will form part...








Business
fbtw













Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month







Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month



By Louella Desiderio |
1 day ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its hybrid electric vehicle lineup by bringing the hybrid RAV4 to the local market...








Business
fbtw













BSP eyes new index to gauge consumer, business sentiment







BSP eyes new index to gauge consumer, business sentiment



 By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 day ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is launching a new index to help gauge the sentiment of consumers and businesses based on...








Business
fbtw













Philippine banking sector outlook improving – Fitch




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The outlook for banks in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific including the Philippines continues to improve, but risks are still present with the continuing COVID woes as well as the effect of the tightening by the...








Business
fbtw













ACEX firms up investment in Batangas power plant




By Danessa Rivera |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


ACE Enexor Inc., the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, has firmed up its investment in a 1,100-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Batangas, which will be co-developed with...








Business
fbtw









 
Latest









DTI urged to update garments roadmap




By Louella Desiderio |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


Employers and labor groups are calling on the Department of Trade and Industry to update the roadmap for the textile and garment industry to take into account the impact of the pandemic, and for the implementation...








Business
fbtw













A timely move




By Wilson Sy |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


In a timely move, the Philippines lifted the nationwide ban on open-pit mining which had been in effect since 2017. 








Business
fbtw













Figaro eyes rebound in dine-in business




By Iris Gonzales |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Figaro Coffee Group, which is set to list on Jan. 24, sees a strong rebound in the food and beverage industry this year, especially the dine-in business, even as it expects delivery orders to remain strong...








Business
fbtw













Pandemic management




By Boo Chanco |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


In our third year with the pandemic, governments around the world are still struggling with how to manage it to produce the best protection of their people at the least disruption.








Business
fbtw













Maynilad IPO seen after next rebasing cycle




By Iris Gonzales |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. expects to undertake its initial public offering, as mandated by the newly signed Republic Act 11600, after its next rate rebasing cycle.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with