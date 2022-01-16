DBP forges ties with Pinoy inventors

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will help in financing, through aid and grants, innovations, inventions and projects made by Filipino inventors for sectors requiring research.

DBP president and CEO Emmanuel Herbosa said the bank signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Filipino Inventors Society Inc. (FIS) to infuse the resources needed to develop homegrown technologies.

According to Herbosa, the MOA mandates the DBP to extend capacity building on financial and operational management to Filipino inventors.

In turn, the DBP program will expand the access to financing that innovations demand for them to even reach commercial production. The DBP may even provide aid and grants to select projects in line with the bridging plan it is producing.

Herbosa also said the DBP would explore other ways on how to assist Filipino inventors speed up the incubation of their concepts, ideas and initiatives.

In particular, the bank is looking at supporting breakthroughs made in the areas of agriculture, environment and health care.

“Since market potential and commercial viability are very important considerations, we hope to consequently provide necessary funding support to shepherd projects of Filipino inventors from the drawing board to actual implementation and even production,” the DBP chief said.

Herbosa said funding would be allocated to members of the FIS who can come up with new solutions to address emerging problems in support of the Philippine Development Plan, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

The FIS is a non-government organization for Filipino inventors who maintain patents to their works developed both here and abroad.

The FIS membership comprises entrepreneurs and professionals who push for the development of homegrown innovations, inventions and projects. Likewise, the FIS represents the Philippines as a voting member to the Geneva-based International Federation of Inventors’ Association.

DBP is the fifth largest bank in the country in terms of assets. It provides credit support mainly to four sectors, namely, infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; environment; and social services and community development.