Petron to raise $500 million from notes issuance

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Petron said it secured board authorization to offer and issue up to $500 million worth of senior notes, “under such terms and conditions as management may determine.”

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp., the country’s only refiner, is planning to tap the offshore debt market this year, targeting to raise up to $500 million from a notes issuance to settle obligations and finance a power project.

In its preliminary prospectus, the company said proceeds of the issuance would be used for “repayment of indebtedness and for the partial financing of the power plant project.”

Petron has total outstanding long-term borrowings of P102.65 billion as of end-2021, and total outstanding short-term debt of P98.1 billion in the form of unsecured peso loans as of end-September.

The homegrown oil giant is building a new power plant in its refinery in Limay, Bataan to increase the capacity of its existing 140-megawatt (MW) power plant to 184-MW.

The power plant generates power and steam required by the refinery using petcoke as feedstock, which is not as costly as fuel oil.

“Upon the completion of the new power plant facilities, it is expected that the use of fuel oil at the refinery will be eliminated, thereby allowing it to convert this fuel oil previously used as refinery fuel into high-value products,” Petron said.

The new power plant, which has an estimated total cost of up to P12 billion, is expected to be completed and operational in the second half of the year.

For the notes issuance, Petron tapped The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) the sole global coordinator. The joint lead managers and joint bookrunners are DBS Bank Ltd., HSBC, MUFG Securities Asia Limited, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS AG Singapore Branch.

In October, Petron issued P18 billion fixed-rate bonds out of its proposed P50-billion shelf registration. The proceeds were used primarily for the redemption of its outstanding Series A bonds, payment of existing indebtedness, and partial payment of the power plant project.

Petron ended the nine-month period of 2021 with a consolidated net income of P4.99 billion, a reversal of the P12.6 billion net loss in the same period last year, largely due to efforts to reduce costs and yield more savings.

The company has over 2,000 retail service stations in the country and more than 720 retail service stations in Malaysia.