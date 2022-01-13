

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Petron to raise $500 million from notes issuance
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Petron to raise $500 million from notes issuance
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Petron said it secured board authorization to offer and issue up to $500 million worth of senior notes, “under such terms and conditions as management may determine.”
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp., the country’s only refiner, is planning to tap the offshore debt market this year, targeting to raise up to $500 million from a notes issuance to settle obligations and finance a power project.


In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Petron said it secured board authorization to offer and issue up to $500 million worth of senior notes, “under such terms and conditions as management may determine.”


In its preliminary prospectus, the company said proceeds of the issuance would be used for “repayment of indebtedness and for the partial financing of the power plant project.”


Petron has total outstanding long-term borrowings of P102.65 billion as of end-2021, and total outstanding short-term debt of P98.1 billion in the form of unsecured peso loans as of end-September.


The homegrown oil giant is building a new power plant in its refinery in Limay, Bataan to increase the capacity of its existing 140-megawatt (MW) power plant to 184-MW.


The power plant generates power and steam required by the refinery using petcoke as feedstock, which is not as costly as fuel oil.


“Upon the completion of the new power plant facilities, it is expected that the use of fuel oil at the refinery will be eliminated, thereby allowing it to convert this fuel oil previously used as refinery fuel into high-value products,” Petron said.


The new power plant, which has an estimated total cost of up to P12 billion, is expected to be completed and operational in the second half of the year.


For the notes issuance, Petron tapped The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) the sole global coordinator. The joint lead managers and joint bookrunners are DBS Bank Ltd., HSBC, MUFG Securities Asia Limited, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS AG Singapore Branch.


In October, Petron issued P18 billion fixed-rate bonds out of its proposed P50-billion shelf registration. The proceeds were used primarily for the redemption of its outstanding Series A bonds, payment of existing indebtedness, and partial payment of the power plant project.


Petron ended the nine-month period of 2021 with a consolidated net income of P4.99 billion, a reversal of the P12.6 billion net loss in the same period last year, largely due to efforts to reduce costs and yield more savings.


The company has over 2,000 retail service stations in the country and more than 720 retail service stations in Malaysia.


 










 









PETRON CORP.

















Philstar




















 




    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine







Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
9 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment has drafted a labor advisory urging businesses to pay their workers who are under quarantine...








Business
fbtw













Economic issues facing the next president




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Whoever gets elected as president this May will face the following economic problems: Improve the growth performance (that is, get the economic recovery to move forward), increase employment opportunities for Filipinos,...








Business
fbtw











 

SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley







SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


A powerhouse consortium of local and foreign companies has secured the original proponent status (OPS) for its unsolicited...








Business
fbtw













PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold







PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


This came weeks after the PSE reinstated trading to finish 3 pm after more than 20 months of trading under reduced hours....








Business
fbtw













Not back to square one




By Boo Chanco |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Just when we thought things were starting to get better, it suddenly turned scarier than ever. The daily tally of COVID cases last Dec. 21, 2021 was 168. By Jan. 1, it was 3,617 and as of Jan. 8 it was 26,458.

 






Business
fbtw










Latest









Philippines among growth leaders in AsPac this year &ndash; World Bank







Philippines among growth leaders in AsPac this year – World Bank



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The Philippine economy is likely to become among the region’s top performers this year, but the expected growth will...








Business
fbtw













Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021







Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Local car and truck makers ended 2021 with sales growing by a fifth from a year ago, as monthly sales reached their highest...








Business
fbtw













Economic stagnation, climate woes top risks for Philippine WEF







Economic stagnation, climate woes top risks for Philippine WEF



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The difficulty of the economy in recovering from the pandemic and the worsening climate crisis are among the top risks the...








Business
fbtw













Index bounces back as Wall St advances







Index bounces back as Wall St advances



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Share prices recovered yesterday, taking their cue from the overnight gains in Wall Street and the slight drop in new COVID...








Business
fbtw













Government to rely on domestic borrowings, ODA for funding




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


The government will rely mainly on domestic borrowing and low-cost foreign financing to raise funds for its pandemic response and other budget needs this year, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said yesterday.








Business
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with