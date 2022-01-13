

















































 
























Index bounces back as Wall St advances
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Index bounces back as Wall St advances
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi rose by 1.83 percent or 129.44 points to close at 7,215.13, while the broader All Shares index rallied by 54.45 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 3,829.91.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Share prices recovered yesterday, taking their cue from the overnight gains in Wall Street and the slight drop in new COVID infections.


The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi rose by 1.83 percent or 129.44 points to close at 7,215.13, while the broader All Shares index rallied  by 54.45 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 3,829.91.


“The stock market surged on the back of big banks (and their respective conglomerate parents) after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released data showing that bank NPL (non-performing loan) ratios improved in November,” said AB Capital Securities in a commentary.


It added the market was likely buoyed by independent research indicating that the latest surge of new COVID-19 infections may have reached its peak.


Total value turnover reached P5.945 billion. Gainers dominated losers, 133 to 49, while 50 issues were unchanged.


Foreign investors helped in the rally, with net foreign inflows registering at P313.75 million.


“Trading remained lethargic, however, with net value turnover posting P5.57 billion, below last year’s daily average of P7.38 billion. This is seen to reflect weak conviction, as many investors remain on a wait-and-see mode amid the uncertainties on our COVID-19 situation,” said Japhet Tantiangco of Philstocks Financial.


He said the local market also took cues from Wall Street’s overnight rise.


Most emerging Asian stock markets rose after the US Federal Reserve chairman said it would take the central bank some time to unwind its balance sheet.


Jerome Powell, at his re-nomination hearing for a second term as the Fed chairman, did not provide any new details on interest rates, while adding that he believed the economy could handle tighter monetary policy. But he said policymakers were still debating approaches to reducing the central bank’s balance sheet, which could take two, three or four meetings to decide.


 










 









