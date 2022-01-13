Will tweaked retail trade law deliver on promises?

To appreciate all the hoopla about retail trade liberalization in the Philippines and the recent passage of a law amending the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000 (RTLA), one has to go back to the mother law, i.e., the Retail Trade Nationalization Act of 1954 (RTNA).

Not many can or will remember that before the RTNA was passed, nationalist fervor was an all-time high against what was perceived as the domination of Chinese interests in retailing. Groceries, hardware stores, and many businesses that dealt with the distribution and sale of consumer goods then were feared by nationalist Filipinos to be in the control of more and more Chinese foreigners, and therefore risked the subversion of Filipino interests.

Thus, when the RTNA was passed, the retail trade sector was dictated by quite restrictive foreign ownership rules designed to protect Filipino-owned retailing businesses.

During the almost half-century under the RTNA, liberalization gradually watered down strong protectionist sentiments. Incidentally, too, during those long years, Chinese merchants married Filipinos to circumvent the ownership laws in retailing. In effect, RTNA became a muted law.

At the turn of the century, as the RTLA was being deliberated on, lawmakers had to reckon with a still strong voice of nationalists supporting protectionism. However, the new law that repealed the RTNA and ushered in a “liberalized” retail trade, continued to be protectionist in many ways, with stiff requirements on foreign ownership.

In the next two decades, less than 50 foreign retail companies registered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), a paltry average of about two per year. Clearly, the RTLA did not bring in the competition desired to further grow the retailing sector.

Amended RTLA promises

The passage of Republic Act 11595, which amends the 2000 RTLA, hopes to bring in the much-needed investments in the country’s retail trade, and as press releases aver, bring down the cost of consumer goods in more parts of the country.

With the expected entry of more foreign retailers, job creation outside Metro Manila is also being touted, as competition in the sector shifts and expands to the provinces, with the amended law prioritizing employment of Filipino nationals.

The application of new technologies brought in by new foreign retailers is likewise seen to have a far-reaching effect, especially on how goods are produced and packaged. Note that RA 11595 encourages foreign retailers to keep a stock inventory of goods made in the Philippines.

Depending on the implementing rules and regulations the DTI will release, the stock inventory requirement should incentivize SMEs to produce materials needed by foreign retailers, much like what happened in other emerging economies that aggressively opened their economy to foreign retailers.

Despite concerns voiced by some local retailers, the amendments in the law promise protection for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by transferring technology and investments that should increase output and improve productivity.

Constraints posed by digital commerce

How the introduced amendments will work out in the coming years is still very much debatable now that the world is leaning more on consumerism that relies on cyber stores and digital commerce.

Products manufactured by foreign companies are increasingly finding their way into the country with just a click on the mouse pad or through a smartphone. Such swift radical shifts in the retail industry may have been hastened by the pandemic, but this could further escalate as more people depend on online transactions.

Retailing is truly transgressing national boundaries, and the Philippines’ amended retail trade liberalization law could well already be passé. In fact, as some critics contend, the newly passed law is still restrictive compared to what other countries currently offer.

RA 11595 has brought down the paid-up investment five-fold to P25 million or about $500,000; Thailand requires only $66,300, Vietnam $10,000, and Brunei none. Changes in global retailing, as online stores become more popular and acceptable, may force these countries to bring down further or even remove their paid-up capital requirements.

Economic aces

Still, the Philippines can rely on its huge and young population, as well as a growing middle class, with increased buying power, to support retailing growth.

The country also continues to send workers abroad, which accounts for a still-growing overseas remittances that their families here rely on to pay for almost everything, from food, utilities, housing, and other consumer and lifestyle goods.

A number of foreign chambers in the country support the amendment of the RTLA of 2000, and although provisions in the newly passed RA 11595 still fall short of what they had lobbied for, they have expressed more optimism in getting support from their respective countries’ retailing investors.

Our economic growth has been badly affected by the harshest of lockdown rules because of this pandemic. The prognosis for the future, however, is still positive even if it is no longer regarded as the best performance in the region, which was second only to China in 2019.

Our fundamentals have been severely weakened, and reforms the current administration’s economic team has been pushing are much delayed. The present shows no clear certainty of resuming full speed ahead while this pandemic lingers and as our government lags behind in providing an adequate and effective response.

Still, we can be thankful for the above aces we still can depend on, at least by the time when true normalcy is restored.

