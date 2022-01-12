Not back to square one

Just when we thought things were starting to get better, it suddenly turned scarier than ever. The daily tally of COVID cases last Dec. 21, 2021 was 168. By Jan. 1, it was 3,617 and as of Jan. 8 it was 26,458.

Between Dec. 6 to 19, 2021 and Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 2, the two-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines was at 222 percent, while Metro Manila’s was at 813 percent.

But OCTA, a group of academics studying the numbers, assured that the Omicron variant is noted to have a much lower severity rate. As such, no significant impact will likely be felt in terms of death and hospitalizations due to Metro Manila’s high vaccination coverage rate.

In the United States, Reuters reports that they tallied nearly a million new infections last Jan. 3, almost double the previous peak set a week ago. The US has seen a daily average of 486,000 new cases over the past week. The US CDC estimates that 95.4 percent of cases are accounted for by the Omicron variant.

Data from all over the world indicate that there are a lot of breakthrough infections from among the vaccinated. But for those who are not of the vulnerable population, the infection is generally mild.

Dr. Edson Salvana, an infectious disease expert, wrote on Facebook that “if you get COVID-19 and you are fully vaxxed (even better if boosted), it’s no more deadly than the flu…

“The unvaccinated are more problematic. As long as there are many of them, they are at higher risk of severe disease, long COVID and death. They can also generate new variants.”

But Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, a Filipino-American molecular biologist with a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told a forum that Omicron may be the beginning of the end of this pandemic.

The Dominican priest said a study showed the variant may end up being a “natural vaccine.” He explained that those infected with the Omicron variant who survive will get antibodies that will protect them “not only against Omicron, but also against Delta, Gamma, Beta, Alpha and D614G” variants.

“So as the virus rapidly increases, it’s going to try to spread to everyone and it’s going to try to find as many of our kababayans vulnerable. It is spreading so rapidly, what you will expect is it will run out of food sooner.

“And when it runs out of food, it will begin to crash – which is why you see in South Africa, the numbers are crashing. In London, the numbers are beginning to fall only because, once it spreads like wildfire, and when all the trees are burned, there’s nowhere for it to go.

“We have to realize that Omicron is the beginning of the end of the pandemic because Omicron is going to provide the kind of population immunity that should stabilize our societies and should allow us to reopen,” the Dominican scientist concluded.

That’s the good news. But we have to survive the next few weeks. It gets darker before dawn.

Still, the Washington Post reports, other scientists are not as sure as Fr. Austriaco.

“This hypothesis has generated pushback from other scientists who say too much remains unknown about the virus to make such a forecast. They note that every time the experts have suggested that the pandemic is nearing the endgame, the virus comes up with a new trick…”

What happens now to our economy?

The Development Budget Coordination Committee is closely monitoring the impact of the elevated number of COVID-19 cases, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces.

“We estimate that the shift from Alert level 2 to Alert level 3 for NCR plus, which includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, will result in a Gross Value Added (GVA) loss of about P3 billion per week. While this may delay our goal of shifting to Alert level 1, we believe that this is a temporary setback and is a necessary adjustment in view of the new COVID variant.

“As we previously said, we are in a better position to manage possible spikes — we have enough vaccines and funding for booster shots; we have increased hospital capacity; we now resort to granular lockdowns…”

Our vaccination effort has been encouraging. As of Jan. 5, a total of 110.9 million doses have been rolled out. Of this, 57.3 million and 51.1 million doses were administered as the first dose and complete dose, respectively, while 2.5 million doses were administered as booster doses.

The administration is also expecting to accelerate government spending and help the economy bounce back.

They plan to prioritize programs, activities, and projects to effectively respond to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Our economic managers are also expecting the extended validity of the FY 2021 GAA will serve as an added fiscal stimulus that will support national government agencies and LGUs in accelerating the implementation of COVID-19 recovery measures.

There may be reasons to believe that economic prospects for 2022 remain promising. But one industry that will not recover soon is tourism, an important economic sector providing employment outside of NCR. Worse, Odette devastated the heart of our tourism industry in the Visayas. Tourism establishments must now be rebuilt before even hoping to get back to business.

Fitch Ratings expects “a slow recovery in international tourism across APAC during 2022. The evolving global epidemiological situation poses a high degree of uncertainty and a tourism recovery in destinations with low vaccination rates, such as the Philippines and Indonesia… it will take time to restore confidence in cross-border travel safety.”

Nevertheless, we are not back to square one. We know more about this virus and how to deal with it. We just have to try harder to be steps ahead of its mutations. We need better vaccines, wider use of newly released drugs to deal with the virus, and better adherence to safety protocols by the general public.

We are hopefully almost at the end of this nightmare. Let us not blow it like what happened last December when too many of us ignored the virus with abandon.

