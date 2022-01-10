

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Amid Delta variant onslaught in October, FDIs shot up
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 5:35pm





 
Amid Delta variant onslaught in October, FDIs shot up
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
File Photo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Despite the Delta variant onslaught worldwide back in October, foreign direct investments expanded for the fifth straight month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday.


What’s new


Data from the BSP showed FDI recorded a net inflow of $855 million in October 2021, catapulting 99% year-on-year.


On a monthly basis, FDI climbed 29.54%


In 10 months, FDI net inflows tallied $8.1 billion. This was significantly higher by 48.1% compared with the same period in 2020 and already sped past the BSP’s forecast of $8 billion net inflow for the entire 2021.


Why this matters


FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones, unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease.


For this year, the central bank revised its full-year forecast to $8 billion, which October levels exceeded.


What an analyst says


As Jun Neri, lead economist for Bank of the Philippine Islands, sees it, this could all be because of the vaccine rollout amid the Delta variant surge back in those months.


"This is consistent with the reopening story. Foreign funds may have returned when they saw that our vaccination pace was improving meaningfully in September and October," he said over a Viber exchange.


"Some of these may be equity investments that exited in 2020 but have decided to return to invest in resilient sectors like telcos, utilities and logistics," he added.


Other figures


    

  • Equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, sagged 3.6% on a yearly basis to $1.6 billion in the first 10 months of 2021. Majority of these came from Singapore, Japan, the United States, and the Netherlands.
    
 
    • 

  • Intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local offices soared 78.6% year-on-year to $5.9 billion in the January-October period.
    
 
    • 

  • Reinvestment of earnings swelled 11.9% on-year to $942 million in the first 10 months of 2021.
    • 



 










 









FDI
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
PHILSTARDATA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Poblacion girl fallout




By Iris Gonzales |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


It’s the end of the first week of the new year and here we are feeling like 2022 is, as others have been saying, turning out to be “2020, too.” I fervently hope it’s not. I am keeping my fingers...








Business
fbtw













BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila







BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila



 1 day ago 


BDO Unibank Inc. has shortened its weekday banking hours and will not open on weekends in the National Capital Region “as...








Business
fbtw













Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy







Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy



8 hours ago 


Key ally China is Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral lender and Wang's visit comes after a warning from international ratings agencies...








Business
fbtw













Asian markets swing as traders weigh Fed tightening, inflation







Asian markets swing as traders weigh Fed tightening, inflation



3 hours ago 


Asia had an uncertain start with markets swinging in and out of positive territory and Tokyo closed for a holiday.








Business
fbtw













One BPI takes effect







One BPI takes effect



2 days ago 


The Bank of the Philippine Islands has announced its merger with BPI Family Savings Bank, its wholly owned thrift bank subsidiary,...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Consumer spending to remain strong despite surge in COVID-19 infections &mdash; Pantheon research







Consumer spending to remain strong despite surge in COVID-19 infections — Pantheon research



By Ramon Royandoyan |
3 hours ago 


There was still "room left for domestic demand to play catch-up" since data showed net sales levels were still 4% below pre-pandemic...








Business
fbtw













BPO Philippines &ndash; The future of outsourcing




 Sponsored 






BPO Philippines – The future of outsourcing



3 hours ago 


BPOs in the Philippines are able to provide value in areas that cannot be automated. It’s important to recognize where...








Business
fbtw













IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'







IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'



5 hours ago 


The IMF, which is scheduled to release updated economic forecasts on January 25, said that for now global economic recovery...








Business
fbtw













Meralco cuts power rates in January


 




Meralco cuts power rates in January



By Ramon Royandoyan |
6 hours ago 


For most of 2021, Meralco customers faced continuous power rate hikes monthly.








Business
fbtw













Berjaya Hotel closure over "Poblacion Girl" thing "immaterial"







Berjaya Hotel closure over "Poblacion Girl" thing "immaterial"



10 hours ago 


BCOR and its shareholders probably have nothing to worry about, unless things go sideways and Duterte decides to make a personal...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with