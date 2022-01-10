Amid Delta variant onslaught in October, FDIs shot up

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the Delta variant onslaught worldwide back in October, foreign direct investments expanded for the fifth straight month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday.

What’s new

Data from the BSP showed FDI recorded a net inflow of $855 million in October 2021, catapulting 99% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, FDI climbed 29.54%

In 10 months, FDI net inflows tallied $8.1 billion. This was significantly higher by 48.1% compared with the same period in 2020 and already sped past the BSP’s forecast of $8 billion net inflow for the entire 2021.

Why this matters

FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones, unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease.

For this year, the central bank revised its full-year forecast to $8 billion, which October levels exceeded.

What an analyst says

As Jun Neri, lead economist for Bank of the Philippine Islands, sees it, this could all be because of the vaccine rollout amid the Delta variant surge back in those months.

"This is consistent with the reopening story. Foreign funds may have returned when they saw that our vaccination pace was improving meaningfully in September and October," he said over a Viber exchange.

"Some of these may be equity investments that exited in 2020 but have decided to return to invest in resilient sectors like telcos, utilities and logistics," he added.

Other figures