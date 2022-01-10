

















































 
























Business
 
Napocor commits to provide 24/7 power to missionary areas
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Napocor commits to provide 24/7 power to missionary areas
In the latest Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040, Napocor said it is aiming for the full-time operation of its 124 power plants by yearend.
MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Power Corp. (Napocor) vows to provide 24/7 power to missionary areas by the end of the year.


In the latest Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040, Napocor said it is aiming for the full-time operation of its 124 power plants by yearend.


Of the total, 87 of its power plants are already operating for 24 hours, providing round the clock service to far-flung and off-grid areas.


“Also part of the program is the re-fleeting of generating sets to replace/refurbish ageing and inefficient units, as well as the right sizing of fuel storage tanks in plants,” Napocor said.


In terms of capacity addition, the state-run firm is expanding its generation capacity by 11.9 megawatts (MW) this year to provide sufficient power supply and eventually extend the operating hours of electricity services in missionary areas.


Last year, it targeted to augment its capacity supply by 33.4 MW.


Out of the 45.3 MW of total capacity planned from 2021 to 2022, Napocor said 40.4 MW is for existing areas and 4.9 MW is for new areas or mini-grids.


The state-run firm is becoming proactive in utilizing renewable energy in SPUG areas as a response to the strategic directive of the Department of Energy (DOE) of promoting a low carbon future and in compliance with the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) for off-grid areas.


This will be done through its flagship program, which is the Solar Hybridization of SPUG diesel power plants that combines the diesel generator with a solar PV and battery system.


The solar hybrid facilities will be in Cuaming, Bohol (55 kilowatt-peak), Palumbanes in Catanduanes (40 kWp), Sabtang in Batanes (250 kWp), and Itbayat in Batanes (250 kWp).


“Four power plants with a total capacity of 595 kilowatt-peak (kWp) are now programmed for hybridization and are due for completion in 2022,” Napocor said.


To accelerate the electrification of sparsely populated areas, the company will continue rolling out its own Photovoltaic (PV) Mainstreaming Program, which provides solar home systems (SHS) to 8,481 households for 2022. Last year, it deployed SHS to 1,706 households.


Furthering its role in renewable energy development, Napocor is also carrying out resource assessment for other renewable energy sources, such as wind and mini hydro, to harness their power generation potential.


For this year and next year, it identified four wind sites for assessment. Last year, it identified five potential wind sites and five potential hydro sites for assessment.


“Target areas that will qualify or pass the resource assessment may proceed to the pre-construction stage and then to the implementation stage,” Napocor said.


As mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001, Napocor is tasked to perform missionary electrification in far-flung islands and villages in the country.


Currently, Napocor operates 275 Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants in around 198 municipalities across 34 provinces in the country.


 











 









