NLEX to complete, start construction of big-ticket projects

“Continuous improvement will always be our priority. As the company ends 2021 with a positive note, we welcome 2022 with optimism and big-ticket projects that we will complete and commence this year,” NLEX president and general manager Luigi Bautista said.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.-subsidiary NLEX Corp. welcomed 2022 with optimism, as it lined up several big-ticket projects set for commencement and completion.

Among the projects Bautista is referring to are the NLEX C5 Link Mindanao Avenue-Quirino Highway Section, the Candaba Third Viaduct and NLEX Connector.

Set to start construction within the year is the new two-kilometer expressway section between the existing Mindanao Avenue toll plaza and Quirino Highway in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The project is part of the 11.5-kilometer NLEX C5 Link between Mindanao Avenue, Quirino Highway, Regalado Avenue, Congressional Avenue and C.P. Garcia Avenue in Quezon City aimed at cutting travel time between Mindanao Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue to 10 minutes instead of the usual 45 minutes.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of the third bridge at Candaba Viaduct that will expand its capacity from three lanes to four lanes per direction, enhancing the mobility and safety of motorists.

The eight-kilometer NLEX Connector that passes through 5th Avenue/C3 Road, España Blvd. all the way to Sta. Mesa, Manila, meanwhile, is targeted for completion this year.

The elevated expressway will provide supply chain and logistics sector with a more efficient route, bypassing busy roads such as EDSA and C5.

Last year, Bautista said NLEX was able to deliver on its commitment to help decongest traffic and boost customer service through its infrastructure developments and enhancements despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

He said the company completed 12 significant projects in NLEX-SCTEX in 2021, all of which are intended to improve travel safety and convenience of motorists.

Among the major projects completed by the tollway company last year were the expansion of Subic Freeport Expressway, upgrade of link slabs at Candaba Viaduct Southbound, and the rehabilitation of Meycauayan and Bigaa bridges in Bulacan.

NLEX also finished last year some upgrades in its toll collection system.

It completed the installation of RFID early detection features in 56 toll lanes, increasing the total number of toll lanes with advanced reading feature to 188.

With the project, the enhanced RFID scanners can detect up to three vehicles in advance for quick processing of toll lane transactions.

The company has also equipped the Balintawak, Mindanao, Karuhatan, Paso de Blas, and Tarlac toll plazas with automatic license plate recognition system, which is being used to match RFID transactions, improve safety, and enforce traffic laws.