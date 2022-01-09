

















































 
























NEA orders ECs to submit ’22-’31 distribution plans
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) has ordered electric cooperatives to submit distribution development and electrification plans within the month.


In a memorandum, the NEA directed eletric cooperatives to submit the drafts of their 2022-2031 distribution development plan (DDP) on Jan. 25.


This gives NEA ample time for the review and submission to the Department of Energy (DOE).


Under the implementing rules and regulations of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), the state-run agency is mandated to submit a consolidated report of electric cooperatives DDPs – to be incorporated as National Electric Cooperatives Distribution Development Plan – every March 15.


The plans cover the actual 2021 data and 2022-2031 forecast data in their respective franchise areas, as well as electrification plans and programs.


In a separate memorandum, the NEA also ordered electric cooperatives to submit an updated comprehensive electrification masterplan (CEMP).


This is in relation to Executive Order (EO) 156 signed by President Duterte last month.


The said EO institutes measures to ensure consistent and reliable electricity service in inadequately served areas, improve performance of ineffective distribution utilities (DUs) and achieve total electrification of the country.


The CEMP to be submitted must include a detailed inventory of unviable, unserved, underserved as well as poorly and inadequately served areas within their franchise area.


The electric cooperatives should also report their action plans and program to achieve the timely implementation of their total electrification program, including proposal to waived identified areas for alternative service providers.


The submission should also cover specific timelines to implement each action plan and programs to deliver continuous reliable and affordable service, and budgetary requirement and funding source.


The Duterte administration is targeting 100 percent household electrification by June next year or at the end of its term.


Last July, the NEA said it could meet the target if based on the 2015 census as electric cooperatives have already given electricity access to 99 percent of the total potential household.


Based on the 2015 census, there are 14.34 million households that need electricity access, of which 14.253 million are already connected as of end-2020.


 










 









