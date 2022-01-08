

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Jobless rate eases to 6.5%, lowest during pandemic
 


Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 8, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Jobless rate eases to 6.5%, lowest during pandemic
The continued downgrade of the COVID alert level in the country resulted in a decline in the number of jobless Filipinos, but this does not necessarily mean that the labor situation is on the mend, according to economists.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The number of unemployed Filipinos dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic started, but the labor market has yet to fully improve, with quality jobs still lacking.


The continued downgrade of the COVID alert level in the country resulted in a decline in the number of jobless Filipinos, but this does not necessarily mean that the labor situation is on the mend, according to economists.


Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the unemployment rate slid to 6.5 percent in November from 7.4 percent in October. The latest figure is the lowest since the pandemic started in 2020.


This is equivalent to some 3.16 million jobless Filipinos in November, an improvement from the 3.5 million unemployed a month earlier.


Despite the decline in unemployment, the stubbornly high underemployment rate – pertaining to the proportion of workers looking for more hours of work – remains a concern.


The underemployment rate in November inched up to 16.7 percent (equivalent to 7.62 million Filipinos seeking more hours of work) from 16.1 percent (7.04 million)  in October.


Some 580,000 Filipinos are currently employed but are still on the lookout for either additional work or extra work hours to earn adequate income, according to the PSA.


The average weekly hours of work of an employed person also slightly decreased to 39.6 hours from 39.7 hours, it said.


Leonardo Lanzona, labor economist and professor at the Ateneo de Manila University, referred to the current situation as the “working poor” phenomenon.


In a text message to The STAR, Lanzona explained that this is the case wherein employment seems to be high but workers do not earn enough to meet the needs of the family.


“This is often the case when the worker is engaged in services or elementary work, usually in informal arrangements that do not provide decent work conditions, including sufficient work hours,” Lanzona said.


“This phenomenon stems from two factors: the low productivity of workers, and limited government programs to push for high productivity industries and for the effective development of skills,” he said.


The economist said that unless these two concerns are addressed, such a trend would continue, especially as government expenditures are expected to rise further.


National statistician Dennis Mapa, on the other hand, said the increase in underemployment is also because operations of several firms and industries are still not stable due to the impact of the pandemic.


Research and advocacy group IBON Foundation, for its part, said an increase in employment can barely be considered as work and only gives low and erratic incomes with the economy still dominated by too much informality.


IBON executive director Sonny Africa emphasized that the trend is not so much of a labor market improving but of millions of Filipinos struggling to make a living in whatever way possible.


“The bloating of informal work in agriculture and wholesale and retail trade is striking, as is the contraction in transport, hotels and restaurants. The economic managers are erroneous in just passively waiting for these problems to resolve themselves and in so quickly reverting to a business-as-usual attitude,” Africa said.


“This is only a partial view of the problem because it is likely that many are not bothering to look for additional work, which is the definition of underemployment, because of the poor jobs situation,” he said.


Further, Lanzona argued that labor problems are already existing even before the pandemic and the virus just exposed such weakness.


He said the situation is expected to get worse as the virus becomes endemic with the evolution of new variants such as  Omicron.


Africa echoed the same sentiment, saying Omicron will likely dampen and further stall recovery even after the current surge in cases eases toward the end of the month.


“There will always be an underlying uncertainty if the public does not have confidence that the government can efficiently identify and isolate COVID-19 and any new variants as soon as they emerge,” he said.


Meanwhile, the country’s labor force participation rate, or those Filipinos aged 15 years and above, went up to 64.2 percent of the total working age population from 62.6 percent.


This is equivalent to around 48.64 million economically active Filipinos whether employed or looking for work, an increase from  47.33 million in October.


In turn, employment creation improved as 1.65 more Filipinos were able to find work in the past month.


Meanwhile, the biggest driver of the employment gain was fishing and aquaculture at 355,000 due to the harvest season during the review period.


Other industries that showed the largest increase in job creation include other service activities at 323,000, public administration and defense at 292,000, wholesale and retail trade at 282,000, and education at 145,000.


Decreases, on the other hand, were recorded in human health and social work activities, mining and quarrying, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities, financial and insurance activities, and administrative and support service activities.


Workers are grouped into the three sectors, namely, agriculture, industry, and the services sector. Those in the services sector comprised most of the employed persons, accounting for 58.1 percent share during the month.


Services sector was followed by agriculture with 24.5 percent share while the industry sector accounted for the smallest share of 17.4 percent.


 










 









PSA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending




 

Latest














Trending







Each week of 'Alert Level 3' to cost Philippine economy P3 billion







Each week of 'Alert Level 3' to cost Philippine economy P3 billion



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


The Philippine economy is projected to lose billions of pesos each week that the capital region and nearby urban areas are...








Business
fbtw













Globe to sustain hefty investments in cybersecurity




 Sponsored 






Globe to sustain hefty investments in cybersecurity



7 hours ago 


Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. would sustain its multi-billion dollar investment in cybersecurity.








Business
fbtw













Factory output improved in November amid economic reopening







Factory output improved in November amid economic reopening



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


Factory output continued to expand in November amid economic reopening as recovery comes into full view. 








Business
fbtw













Victor Consunji tweaks a legacy







Victor Consunji tweaks a legacy



By Marianne Go |
1 day ago 


Victor Consunji, at 43, is slowly and steadily carving out his own construction and real estate company.








Business
fbtw













NTC exceeds target for 2021 collections







NTC exceeds target for 2021 collections



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 

 
The National Telecommunications Commission has surpassed its collection target by more than half last year despite the prevailing...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Senate prodded on last 2 bills in tax reform package







Senate prodded on last 2 bills in tax reform package



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
51 minutes ago 


The Department of Finance has asked lawmakers to pass the remaining bills under the comprehensive tax reform program to...

 






Business
fbtw













Rediscount loans plunge for 2nd consecutive year







Rediscount loans plunge for 2nd consecutive year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
51 minutes ago 


Peso rediscounting loans extended by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plunged for the second straight year in 2021 as banks...








Business
fbtw













Factory output marginally rises in November







Factory output marginally rises in November



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
51 minutes ago 


The country’s manufacturing output continued to improve but only minimally in November as base effects start to fade,...








Business
fbtw













Shares drop anew as virus resurgence fuels uncertainties







Shares drop anew as virus resurgence fuels uncertainties



By Iris Gonzales |
51 minutes ago 


Share prices fell for a second day as a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism...








Business
fbtw













Economy losing P3 billion weekly







Economy losing P3 billion weekly



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
51 minutes ago 


The Philippines stands to lose at least P6 billion amid Metro Manila’s shift to Alert Level 3, delaying the government’s...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with