Business
 
Rediscount loans plunge for 2nd consecutive year
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
Rediscount loans plunge for 2nd consecutive year
Based on BSP data, total availments of banks against their rediscounting lines from January to December last year stood at only P6.12 million for loans under the Peso Rediscounting Facility. The amount was sharply lower compared to the previous year’s P26.9 billion.
MANILA, Philippines — Peso rediscounting loans extended by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plunged for the second straight year in 2021 as banks continue to have enough cash for settlements and transactions.


Based on BSP data, total availments of banks  against their rediscounting lines from January to December last year stood at only P6.12 million for loans under the Peso Rediscounting Facility. The amount was sharply lower compared to  the previous year’s  P26.9 billion.


Rediscounting is one of the credit facilities offered by the BSP to qualified banks with active rediscounting lines to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of their end-user borrowers.


The eligible papers include credit instruments such as promissory notes, drafts or bills of exchange of commercial credits, production credits, and other credits.


The BSP said the bulk or 65.35 percent of the total availments represented the rediscount of production credits particularly for industrial processing, followed by other credits that funded capital asset expenditures (24.81 percent) and permanent working capital ( 9.84 percent).


The BSP attributed the decline in rediscounting availments to banks’ high liquidity position coupled with the deceleration of bank lending due to weaker corporate sector performance amid the global health crisis.


Despite the decline, banks continue to recognize  the BSP’s rediscount facilities as a funding option should liquidity no longer be sourced from the market. About 50 banks maintain their rediscounting lines with the BSP as part of their contingency funding plan.


The central bank said a total of 13 big banks, six mid-sized banks and 18 small banks have approved rediscounting lines with the BSP worth P346.2 billion.


The BSP said there was no availment under the Exporters’ Dollar and Yen Rediscount Facility last year.


The facility was last tapped in 2016 via a dollar rediscounting loan.


After emerging as one of the most aggressive central banks in the world in 2020, the BSP has maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance by keeping the benchmark interest rate at a record low of two percent last year to help the economy fully recover from the impact of the pandemic. It last tweaked interest rates in


November 2020 with a surprise 25- basis- point cut, bringing the total reduction to 200 basis points.


Other COVID response measures that helped unleash P2.3 trillion into the financial system include the recurring P540 billion provisional advances to the national government that was reduced to P300 billion, the purchase of government securities in the secondary market, the lowering of the reverse repurchase ratio, among others.


