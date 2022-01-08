Shares drop anew as virus resurgence fuels uncertainties

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slumped to 7,011.11, down 74.41 points or 1.06 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped 31.97 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 3,745.61.

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices fell for a second day as a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia.

All the other gauges ended in the red, with property and mining and oil posting the biggest declines.

Total value turnover reached P5.846 billion. Market breadth was negative, 136 to 51, while 46 issues were unchanged.

AB Capital Securities said the local stock market took cues from the drop in overseas markets as the US Federal Reserve signaled that it is ready to raise interest rates and trim its bond purchases balance sheets to combat rising inflation.

Other traders said sentiment was dented by the surge in infections, with yesterday’s new cases surpassing the 20,000 mark amid the detection of more cases of the Omicron variant and the placing of wider areas under Alert Level 3 status.

The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71 percent increase from the previous seven-day period that the UN health agency likened to a “tsunami.”

“Trading was lethargic with net value turnover posting P5.62 billion, below last year’s daily average of P7.38 billion. Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows amounting to P284.75 million,” said Philstocks Financial.

Other Asian markets were mixed after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street.