Economy losing P3 billion weekly

As more areas shift to tighter curbs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines stands to lose at least P6 billion amid Metro Manila’s shift to Alert Level 3, delaying the government’s plan to downgrade most of the country to the lowest quarantine within the first quarter, according to the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

The Cabinet-level body said the shift to Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its surrounding provinces from Jan. 3 to 15 will cost the economy about P3 billion per week.

“We estimate that the shift from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3 for NCR plus, which includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, will result in a gross added value loss of about P3 billion per week,” the DBCC said.

The DBCC also admitted that the revert to Alert Level 3 delays the government’s goal to apply Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila and other areas within the first quarter.

The economic managers are banking on the shift to allow the economy to reopen to its full capacity, where face-to-face schooling can resume and where operational status can reach 100 percent.

The government, in general, relies on the downgrade to Alert Level 1 to hit its growth targets for 2022.

The DBCC eyes to expand the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, by seven to nine percent from about five to 5.5 percent last year.

In spite of the setback, the DBCC said the country has attained a position where it can contain the spread of new variants, particularly Omicron, without the need to tighten to lockdown.

The DBCC said the government has procured enough vaccine doses for the population, as well as increased hospital capacity, to strengthen the country’s defense on the public health front.

“While this may delay our goal of shifting to Alert level 1, we believe that this is a temporary setback and is a necessary adjustment in view of the new COVID variant,” the DBCC added.

Based on data from the government, a total of 110.9 million doses were rolled out as of Jan. 5. Broken down, 57.3 million of these shots were first doses, 51.1 million were second doses, as the remaining 2.5 million were booster doses.

The DBCC said that the government improved its resources in managing the pandemic with the signing of the 2022 General Appropriations Act worth P5.024 trillion.

Likewise, President Duterte has extended the validity of the 2021 budget to give state agencies additional time in spending their remaining funds on programs and projects.

The economic team reminded Filipinos to avail of the vaccine doses availed by the public and private sectors, saying that vaccination would pave the way for economic reopening.

“The economic prospects for 2022 remain promising, but we urge everyone to play their part in the recovery by getting vaccinated, availing of booster shot and strictly adhering to minimum public health standards to help support the gradual and safe reopening of the economy,” the DBCC said.