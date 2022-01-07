ICTSI starts new feeder link between Brazil, Asia

MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has commenced with a new feeder service that creates a direct link to Brazil and Asia.

ICTSI said TecPlata SA, its business unit operating at the Port of La Plata, Argentina, and the Port of Sta. Fe launched a barge feeder service last month.

The service would have a minimum of two calls per month between Sta. Fe and La Plata which will provide superior connectivity for a market estimated at 80,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), according to the ports giant.

ICTSI also serves as an alternative river connection to Argentina’s central, northeast and northwest regions.

Aside from providing a lower inland cost alternative, ICTSI said the exclusive feeder service contributes significantly to the reduction of carbon emissions between Greater Buenos Aires and the country’s hinterland.

TecPlata was granted in 2008 a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata.

TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 TEUs.

Its capacity is also capable of being extended of up to one million TEUs in the second phase.

ICTSI holds a portfolio of terminals and projects which are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.