

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Healthcare costs for Philippine employers to rise in 2022 — survey
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 1:07pm





 
Healthcare costs for Philippine employers to rise in 2022 â€” survey
COVID-19 patients are treated inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipino employers are expected to shell out more cash to meet the growing healthcare needs of their employees, which is forecast to get costlier this year as pandemic overhang remains.


Based on a survey of 209 medical insurers from 61 countries, global advisory and brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW) said employer-sponsored healthcare benefits costs, usually insured under insurance providers, are projected to rise 14.4% on average this year in the Philippines.


"Markets and employers are feeling the impact differently. Some have experienced the recovery’s demand for regular medical services in 2021, while others will see it next year or after," said Cedric Luah, international head of health and benefits for WTW.


In Asia, employers should brace for bigger healthcare spending as it is projected to expand by 7.6% this year, as different waves of infection in the globe at different points in time create "considerable volatility in healthcare utilization and costs around the world."


"The pandemic, combined with the changing face of work, has had a significant effect on healthcare needs, delivery of services and the future drivers of medical claims, which in turn will have impact on medical inflation trends," Luah added.


Within the Asia Pacific region, insurers forecast cost trends to widen, such as in Malaysia by 16.2% and in India by 23.5% this year. These medical insurers project healthcare costs to shoot up beyond 2022, as six in ten of them expect higher costs over the next three years, according to WTW.


Healthcare spending in the Philippines has risen, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. In 2020, overall health spending in the country, with public expenditures factored in, rose 12.6% year-on-year to P895.9 billion, especially as the coronavirus pandemic upended the public healthcare system.


The WTW survey also revealed factors that pushed medical costs up for insurers: 64% said overuse of care due to medical professionals recommending too many services or overprescribing. Next were 59% of those polled noted excess of care by insured members, while the final factor was the underuse of preventive services drove costs and spending up, since many opted to delay medical care during this pandemic.


That said, polled insurers in the APAC region attributed cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal as top three conditions that drove costs up, similar to findings in 2021. Musculoskeletal and mental and behavioural disorders were cited in the survey as two "fastest-growing conditions by the cost they expect to see over the next 18 months."


"In the Philippines, the healthcare system has also pivoted to include virtual mental wellbeing support, largely to ensure that employees receive the quality healthcare support they need as they continue to work from home, both virtually and physically," said Susan La Chica, Philippines head of Health & Benefits for WTW.


"Employers are also reviewing how wellbeing solutions, in general, can be incorporated as a core benefit item, seeking support from insurers or solutions provider like us," she added.


 










 









HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES
NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







How the forged alliance between Go Negosyo and OCTA informed COVID strategies







How the forged alliance between Go Negosyo and OCTA informed COVID strategies



By Joey Concepcion |
14 hours ago 


During a lunch I hosted earlier this week for OCTA Research, whose team has guided us with expert advice on the pandemic,...








Business
fbtw













Diokno named 2021 Global Central Banker of the Year







Diokno named 2021 Global Central Banker of the Year



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
14 hours ago 


Global financial magazine The Banker has named Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as the world’s best...








Business
fbtw













PDIC to auction P94 million agricultural properties of closed banks




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 6, 2022 - 12:00am 


State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will sell 45 agricultural properties in Luzon to raise P94 million for the agency’s pooled resources to pay creditors of closed banks.








Business
fbtw













IPO-bound Haus Talk to offer commercial spaces




By Iris Gonzales |
January 6, 2022 - 12:00am 


Residential property developer Haus Talk Inc. will expand into the development of commercial spaces for its residential communities as it aims to continue focusing on affordable house-and-lot properties to help address...








Business
fbtw













BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award







BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Diokno was recognized for his efforts to lead the country's chief monetary authority throughout the coronavirus pandemic and...








Business
fbtw










Latest









PSE prepping for 10 IPOs in 2022







PSE prepping for 10 IPOs in 2022



6 hours ago 


The PSE has several reasons to push IPOs, not the least of which is the large listing fee that the exchange is able to charge....








Business
fbtw













Haus Talk clarifies: strong demand, not yet oversubscribed







Haus Talk clarifies: strong demand, not yet oversubscribed



6 hours ago 


The retail offer starts tomorrow (Friday, January 7th) and runs until January 17th.








Business
fbtw













D.M. Wenceslao signs Landers to 25-year lease for plot in Aseana City







D.M. Wenceslao signs Landers to 25-year lease for plot in Aseana City



6 hours ago 


 These huge anchor-tenant type leases are highly prized, not only for the obvious recurring revenue from the lease itself,...








Business
fbtw













Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining







Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining



By Catherine Talavera |
14 hours ago 


The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) welcomed the government’s move to lift the ban on open-pit mining,...








Business
fbtw













DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend







DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend



By Danessa Rivera |
14 hours ago 


The Department of Energy is still waiting for more studies before implementing the long-delayed increase in coco methyl ester...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with