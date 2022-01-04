

















































 
























Business
 
Trading yet to start at Philippine Stock Exchange
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 11:02am





 
psei
This file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange has yet to start ringing opening bells on Tuesday morning. The local bourse operator has yet to disclose reasons for the delay.


Philstar.com asked PSE officials for details but they have not responded to calls and text messages as of reporting.


The trading floor was supposed to open at 9:30 a.m. Bloomberg reported that the PSE sent an advisory on delayed pre-open at 9:10 a.m.


 


This is a developing story.


 










 









