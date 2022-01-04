

















































 
























Business
 
Philippine Stock Exchange cancels trading after technical glitch
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 11:02am





 
psei
This file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban
 


MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 1:51 p.m.) — Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange was cancelled Tuesday due to a technical problem that affected dozens of brokers.


In an advisory, the local bourse operator said the trading halt was "due to a technical issue that is currently being resolved." The Exchange did not say when trading would resume.


The decision not to open for the rest of the day was taken around afternoon. The trading floor was supposed to open at 9:30 a.m. but Bloomberg reported that the PSE sent an advisory on delayed pre-open at 9:10 a.m.


The PSE said there were problems “in establishing connection between the NASDAQ trading engine and the Flextrade front-end system.” As a result, 43 out of 124 brokers were unable to connect to the Exchange’s trading engine.


“PSE continues to work and coordinate closely with representatives of NASDAQ and Flextrade to identify the underlying cause of the above-described production issue and come up with the appropriate solution,” PSE President Ramon Monzon said.


Current rules state that the PSE may stop the trading in the market if at least one-third of the trading participant-users cannot access the trading system.


It is the first significant glitch to hit the PSE in recent years. On April 8, 2016, the PSE was hit by a 40-minute trading halt because of a computer glitch.


The bellwether PSE index finished at 7,041.27 on the first trading day of the year Monday, dropping 1.14%. The broader All-Shares index, meanwhile, sagged 1.05%.


 










 









