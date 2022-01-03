

















































 
























Business
 
Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 6:01pm





 
Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B
This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Army on December 18 shows destroyed houses caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over General Luna, Siargao Island. 
Handout / Philippine Army / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture paint a sordid picture of recovery for farmers and fisherfolk after Typhoon “Odette” left swathes of land across central and southern Philippines in ruins.


In a statement, the DA reported on Monday a whopping P10.7 billion damage to agriculture, which leaft arable farmland and fish pens in disarray. The numbers came in more than a week after Odette struck, but the DA clarified the figures were still subject to validation.


Agriculture accounted for 10.18% of the country's gross domestic product in 2020.


Agriculture in Calabarzon (Region 4-A), Mimaropa (Region 4-B), Bicol (Region 5), Western Visayas (Region 6), Central Visayas (Region 7), Eastern Visayas (Region 8), Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), Northern Mindanao (Region 10), Davao (Region 11), SOCCSKSARGEN (Region 12), and Caraga (Region 13) were left reeling.


The DA estimated Odette affected the livelihood of 163,760 farmers and fishers, leaving behind a volume of production loss pegged at 244,924 metric tons, effectively decimating 370,142 hectares of agricultural areas.


Odette's aftermath left productive agricultural areas home to rice, corn, high-value crops, coconut, sugarcane, livestock, and fisheries in ruins, as the central bank earlier said agriculture and tourism-related activities should expect disruptions until 2022 as a result.


Costly equipment and machinery were ruined by Odette as well.


On the other hand, the DA said farmers based in Regions 4-A, 6, 8, 9, 11, and 13 have harvested 34,433 metric tons of tons prior to Odette's landfall, which amounted to P615.5 million. Agricultural workers were able to harvest and save 6,965 metric tons of corn, pegged to be at least P82.55 million, as well.


The DA said it is disbursing at least P2.9 billion of taxpayers' funds to help farmers and fisherfolk, including P1 billion worth of quick response funds to Odette-ravaged areas and P828 million from Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to aid farmland rehabilitation, among others.


 










 









