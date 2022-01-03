Bank lending picks up, rises for 4th month in November

MANILA, Philippines — Loans disbursed by big banks accelerated for the fourth straight month, increasing at a faster rate of four percent in November from 3.5 percent in October, as the country’s economic rebound continued to gain traction.

Preliminary data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed loans disbursed by universal and commercial banks amounted to P9.35 trillion in November last year, P358 billion higher than the P8.99 trillion recorded in the same month in 2020.

“Outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks continue to gain traction amid businesses’ optimistic economic outlook due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the continued rollout of vaccines,” the central bank said.

Loan releases slumped for eight straight months between December 2020 and July 2021 as banks remained risk-averse, while demand from borrowers remained tepid due to uncertainties brought about by the pandemic.

Bank lending finally started recovering in August as the aggressive easing, including the 200-basis-point cuts in interest rates and lowering of reserve requirement ratio undertaken by the BSP in 2020, was finally absorbed by the economy.

The Philippines emerged from the pandemic-induced recession that stretched through five quarters with a back-to-back gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 12 percent in the second quarter and 7.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

“The BSP sees enough scope to continue providing appropriate policy support in order to sustain the recovery in credit activity,” the central bank said.

Data showed outstanding loans for production activities grew faster at 5.3 percent to P8.27 trillion, accounting for 88.5 percent of the total lending in end-October.

Loans disbursed to the real estate sector grew by eight percent to P1.85 trillion, while lending to the wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 1.5 percent to P1.1 trillion.

Likewise, lending to the manufacturing sector went up by 6.7 percent to P1.06 trillion, while loans disbursed to the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sector inched up by 0.9 percent to P1.02 trillion for an 11 percent share.

However, household lending remained weak, shrinking by 7.1 percent to P813.77 billion in end- November.

Motor vehicle loans contracted by 17.1 percent to P299.67 billion from P363.42 billion, while salary-based general-purpose consumption loans shrank by 9.5 percent to P74.18 billion from P81.92 billion.

On the other hand, credit card loans increased by 2.6 percent to P426.16 billion from P415.5 billion.

The Monetary Board has kept interest rates at record lows for nine straight rate-setting meetings as BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno vowed to do whatever it takes to help the economy fully recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The MB last tweaked interest rates when it delivered a 25-basis- point rate cut in November 2020.

“Looking ahead, the BSP aims to keep a patient hand on its monetary tools to allow the economic recovery to gain stronger traction, in line with its price and financial stability mandates,” the central bank said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the relatively slower growth in loan demand at low single-digit levels could still support continued accommodative monetary policy measures, provided inflation stabilizes from near three-year highs recently.

Sustaining the key policy rate at an all-time low of two percent, Ricafort said, could help stimulate greater loan demand, investments, employment and other business opportunities.

“The economy needs all the support measures that it can get at this time largely due to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns since last year, amid the lack of additional funding for more fiscal stimulus measures,” Ricafort said.