PSALM, PNOC gas deal stalls

MANILA, Philippines — The Malampaya gas restriction has further stalled the deal between state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) and Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) for the possible sale of unused Malampaya gas called banked gas.

“Up to now, the PNOC still cannot ensure PSALM of a higher supply if we get the banked gas from PNOC. This is because of the ongoing gas restriction of Malampaya,” PSALM president and CEO Irene Besido-Garcia said in a text message to The STAR.

“Thus, PSALM cannot enter into a definitive agreement to buy the banked gas in the absence of that assurance,” she said.

In the past year, the Malampaya gas field has had gas supply restrictions from March to June and in September, which have resulted in tight supply conditions in the Luzon grid and, in turn, pushed up electricity prices as some gas-fired power plants were forced to shift to more expensive liquid fuel or condensate.

Service Contract 38, which covers the Malampaya gas field, will end in 2024 but supply from the Malampaya gas field was projected to be depleted by early 2022 or latest by 2027.

The contract expiry in two years has also casted doubts on whether PNOC can still push for the extraction of the banked gas.

The possible sale and purchase of the banked gas follows the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by PSALM and PNOC in June last year.

Both parties also signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) wherein PNOC will guarantee whether PSALM can draw on its banked gas.

Once PNOC confirms that the banked gas can be drawn, PSALM will proceed to do the definitive agreement of the sale, Besido-Garcia said earlier.

PNOC’s banked gas is equivalent to 97.67 petajoules (PJ), the remaining amount when it purchased from the Department of Energy all the rights, benefits, and entitlements of the banked gas in September 2009.

Since then, PNOC has been trying to monetize its banked gas but offers received were below its target sale price.

The PNOC board earlier authorized the PNOC management to negotiate below $6.616 per petajoules (Pj), the price under the Ilijan gas-fired power plant’s gas and sale purchase agreement (GSPA).

Meanwhile, the possible transaction with PNOC will allow PSALM to increase its gas supply from Malampaya.

Currently, PSALM has its own gas supply agreement with the Malampaya consortium pursuant to its own GSPA for the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Ilijan power plant.